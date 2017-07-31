Pirates minor league report: July 31, 2017

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 59-49) was idle. Left-handed SP Steven Brault (8-4, 2.06 ERA) is scheduled to get the start in Tuesday's series opener. The season series between the two teams is tied 8-8, but in the teams' most recent meeting against each other, the Indians posted a season-high 21 runs.

Next: Tuesday at Columbus (Indians), 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 55-51) won 5-3 over Erie (Tigers). The Curve built an early 4-0 lead after three innings. LF Jerrick Suiter (.301) hit his eighth homer of the year, a solo shot, finishing 1 for 4 with one RBI and two runs scored. 2B Pablo Reyes (.271) went 1 for 4 with a double. RF Michael Suchy (.206) also hit a double, going 1 for 3. And DH Jordan George (.429) added a couple of hits, going 2 for 4. SP Brandon Waddell (1-2, 4.41) got the win, going five innings, giving up three runs, two earned, with three strikeouts. RHP Brandon Cumpton (6.75 ERA) came in to close the ninth, striking out two and earning his first save of the season.

Next: Tuesday vs. Erie, 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 60-44) won 2-1 over Palm Beach (Cardinals) in 10 innings in the first game of a doubleheader. The Mauraders won on a walk-off base hit from Stephen Alemais, bringing in Will Craig from second base after he was walked and Kevin krause was hit by a pitch. SS Alemais (.500) continued to dominate at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a run scored and the winning RBI. CF Logan Ratledge (.267) went 2 for 4 with a double and recorded the team's other RBI. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.274) finished 1 for 5 with a double. And LF Alfredo Reyes (.231) added a couple of hits, going 2 for 4. RHP Sam Street (3-1, 2.74) came in relief, throwing four innings and earning the win giving up one hit and no runs with two strikeouts. In Game 2, Palm Beah's two second-inning runs were enough for a 3-1 win. DH Ty Moore went 1 for 3 and scored a run, and Reyes added the RBI. Left-handed SP Cam Vieaux (3-2, 3.38 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the Mauraders in Tuesday's series finale.

Next: Tuesday vs. Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 47-56) lost 5-2 and 2-1 to Lexington (Royals) in a double header. In Game 1, the Power held an early 2-0 lead before surrendering five unanswered runs. SP Eduardo Vera (4-5, 3.27) took the loss as he pitched six innings while giving up five runs, three earned, and striking out five. He did not receive much help as three errors proved costly. C Arden Pabst (.249) doubled and scored a run going 2 for 3. And RF Clark Eagan (.264) went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in his 47th run of the year. In Game 2, the Power couldn't hold onto its 1-0 lead after five innings. 1B Carlos Munoz went 1 for 3 with an RBI, and SS Andrew Walker scored. Right-handed SP Mike Wallace (2-5, 3.46 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the Power in Tuesday's game.

Next: Tuesday at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 24-15) won 5-6 over Williamsport (Phillies). SP Scooter Hightower (2.86 ERA) threw six innings and allowed three runs on six hits and recorded eight strikeouts. RHP Joel Cesar (1.20 ERA) earned his fourth save in the ninth and stranded the tying runner on third. RF Bligh Madris (.299) went 3-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. He put the Power ahead in the eighth with an RBI single and eventually scored on an error to extend the lead. 2B Tristan Gray (.277) legged out a triple and had two RBIs.

Next: Tuesday at Williamsport (Phillies), 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 36-30) was idle. Right-handed SP Trevor Foss (8-4, 2.92 ERA) is scheduled to get the start in Tuesday's series opener. The Wild Things lead the season series over Traverse City, 4-2.

Next: Tuesday at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.