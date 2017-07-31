Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: July 31, 2017

Tribune-Review | Monday, July 31, 2017, 10:43 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 59-49) was idle. Left-handed SP Steven Brault (8-4, 2.06 ERA) is scheduled to get the start in Tuesday's series opener. The season series between the two teams is tied 8-8, but in the teams' most recent meeting against each other, the Indians posted a season-high 21 runs.

Next: Tuesday at Columbus (Indians), 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 55-51) won 5-3 over Erie (Tigers). The Curve built an early 4-0 lead after three innings. LF Jerrick Suiter (.301) hit his eighth homer of the year, a solo shot, finishing 1 for 4 with one RBI and two runs scored. 2B Pablo Reyes (.271) went 1 for 4 with a double. RF Michael Suchy (.206) also hit a double, going 1 for 3. And DH Jordan George (.429) added a couple of hits, going 2 for 4. SP Brandon Waddell (1-2, 4.41) got the win, going five innings, giving up three runs, two earned, with three strikeouts. RHP Brandon Cumpton (6.75 ERA) came in to close the ninth, striking out two and earning his first save of the season.

Next: Tuesday vs. Erie, 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 60-44) won 2-1 over Palm Beach (Cardinals) in 10 innings in the first game of a doubleheader. The Mauraders won on a walk-off base hit from Stephen Alemais, bringing in Will Craig from second base after he was walked and Kevin krause was hit by a pitch. SS Alemais (.500) continued to dominate at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a run scored and the winning RBI. CF Logan Ratledge (.267) went 2 for 4 with a double and recorded the team's other RBI. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.274) finished 1 for 5 with a double. And LF Alfredo Reyes (.231) added a couple of hits, going 2 for 4. RHP Sam Street (3-1, 2.74) came in relief, throwing four innings and earning the win giving up one hit and no runs with two strikeouts. In Game 2, Palm Beah's two second-inning runs were enough for a 3-1 win. DH Ty Moore went 1 for 3 and scored a run, and Reyes added the RBI. Left-handed SP Cam Vieaux (3-2, 3.38 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the Mauraders in Tuesday's series finale.

Next: Tuesday vs. Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 47-56) lost 5-2 and 2-1 to Lexington (Royals) in a double header. In Game 1, the Power held an early 2-0 lead before surrendering five unanswered runs. SP Eduardo Vera (4-5, 3.27) took the loss as he pitched six innings while giving up five runs, three earned, and striking out five. He did not receive much help as three errors proved costly. C Arden Pabst (.249) doubled and scored a run going 2 for 3. And RF Clark Eagan (.264) went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in his 47th run of the year. In Game 2, the Power couldn't hold onto its 1-0 lead after five innings. 1B Carlos Munoz went 1 for 3 with an RBI, and SS Andrew Walker scored. Right-handed SP Mike Wallace (2-5, 3.46 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the Power in Tuesday's game.

Next: Tuesday at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 24-15) won 5-6 over Williamsport (Phillies). SP Scooter Hightower (2.86 ERA) threw six innings and allowed three runs on six hits and recorded eight strikeouts. RHP Joel Cesar (1.20 ERA) earned his fourth save in the ninth and stranded the tying runner on third. RF Bligh Madris (.299) went 3-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. He put the Power ahead in the eighth with an RBI single and eventually scored on an error to extend the lead. 2B Tristan Gray (.277) legged out a triple and had two RBIs.

Next: Tuesday at Williamsport (Phillies), 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 36-30) was idle. Right-handed SP Trevor Foss (8-4, 2.92 ERA) is scheduled to get the start in Tuesday's series opener. The Wild Things lead the season series over Traverse City, 4-2.

Next: Tuesday at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.