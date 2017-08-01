Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates pregame: Andrew McCutchen is back, and so is the blog
Rob Biertempfel | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 4:06 p.m.
Getty Images
Andrew McCutchen of the Pirates hits a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on July 30, 2017, in San Diego, Calif.

Updated 36 minutes ago

Andrew McCutchen is back, and so is the Trib's Pirates blog.

I got a few emails over the past couple of weeks asking what happened to the Pirates blog, which vanished without warning over the All-Star break. Its disappearance was due to a combination of factors, the main one being the sudden death of my laptop's hard drive on July 14. I worked on borrowed laptops for a week or so and was not able to access the blog for updates.

Also, the Trib has opted to rearrange its blog setup — doing away with the separate blog page (which no one could easily find, anyway) and placing blog entries on the main sports page (you might have noticed the Steelers and Penguins blogs already use this format). My blog has been renamed “Pirates pre game blog” — not very sexy, but it is rather descriptive — and hopefully will be much easier for everyone to discover.

As for Cutch … well, technically, he never went anyplace. But he's back in the sense that he was not moved by Monday's non-waiver trade deadline. That's good news for the Pirates, however, it merely kicks the can down the road when it comes to the question of how long McCutchen will remain in Pittsburgh.

McCutchen's contract includes a $14.75 million club option for 2018. The Pirates can decline it for a $1 million buyout. The day before the team left for its West Coast road trip last month, McCutchen told me the front office had given him no indication whether the option will be triggered if he wasn't traded. On Monday, GM Neal Huntington pointed out that the Pirates had until 72 hours after the final out of the World Series to decide on McCutchen's option. In other words, no decision to announce.

So, what next? McCutchen's resurgence this season makes it most likely that the Pirates will engage his option — and continue to try to trade him. I still don't believe there's any chance of another contract extension happening for the most popular and prolific player in franchise history since Barry Bonds (and, as you'll recall, that didn't end well, either).

>>> RAISE THE JOLLY … WHITE FLAG? The Pirates traded Tony Watson to the Dodgers for two minor leaguers and sent a prospect to the Phillies to acquire veteran reliever Joaquin Benoit. It was a big ol' meh sandwich that gave fans little (if any) reason to hope the Pirates will contend in the NL Central race.

Yet, perhaps all is not lost. According to the online gambling site Bovada.lv, the Pirates' odds of winning the World Series improved a bit. On July 4, the Pirates were given 100-to-1 odds of winning the Series. Today, those odds are 66 to 1. Also, their odds of winning the division improved from 22 to 1 to 10 to 1.

>>> Wednesday: Reds at Pirates, 7:05 p.m., PNC Park. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: 93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM

Reds (42-63): Lineup TBA RHP Robert Stephenson (0-4, 7.86)

Pirates (51-54): Lineup TBA RHP Trevor Williams (4-4, 4.53)

>>> Thursday, 7:05 p.m.: Reds RHP Sal Romano (2-2, 4.57) vs. Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (3-7, 4.84)

>>> Friday, 7:05 p.m.: Padres LHP Travis Wood (2-3, 6.42) vs. Pirates TBA

>>> Saturday, 7:05 p.m.: Padres RHP Dinelson Lamet (5-4, 5.62) vs. Pirates TBA

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.