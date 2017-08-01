Pirates pregame: Andrew McCutchen is back, and so is the blog

Andrew McCutchen is back, and so is the Trib's Pirates blog.

I got a few emails over the past couple of weeks asking what happened to the Pirates blog, which vanished without warning over the All-Star break. Its disappearance was due to a combination of factors, the main one being the sudden death of my laptop's hard drive on July 14. I worked on borrowed laptops for a week or so and was not able to access the blog for updates.

Also, the Trib has opted to rearrange its blog setup — doing away with the separate blog page (which no one could easily find, anyway) and placing blog entries on the main sports page (you might have noticed the Steelers and Penguins blogs already use this format). My blog has been renamed “Pirates pre game blog” — not very sexy, but it is rather descriptive — and hopefully will be much easier for everyone to discover.

As for Cutch … well, technically, he never went anyplace. But he's back in the sense that he was not moved by Monday's non-waiver trade deadline. That's good news for the Pirates, however, it merely kicks the can down the road when it comes to the question of how long McCutchen will remain in Pittsburgh.

McCutchen's contract includes a $14.75 million club option for 2018. The Pirates can decline it for a $1 million buyout. The day before the team left for its West Coast road trip last month, McCutchen told me the front office had given him no indication whether the option will be triggered if he wasn't traded. On Monday, GM Neal Huntington pointed out that the Pirates had until 72 hours after the final out of the World Series to decide on McCutchen's option. In other words, no decision to announce.

So, what next? McCutchen's resurgence this season makes it most likely that the Pirates will engage his option — and continue to try to trade him. I still don't believe there's any chance of another contract extension happening for the most popular and prolific player in franchise history since Barry Bonds (and, as you'll recall, that didn't end well, either).

>>> RAISE THE JOLLY … WHITE FLAG? The Pirates traded Tony Watson to the Dodgers for two minor leaguers and sent a prospect to the Phillies to acquire veteran reliever Joaquin Benoit. It was a big ol' meh sandwich that gave fans little (if any) reason to hope the Pirates will contend in the NL Central race.

Yet, perhaps all is not lost. According to the online gambling site Bovada.lv, the Pirates' odds of winning the World Series improved a bit. On July 4, the Pirates were given 100-to-1 odds of winning the Series. Today, those odds are 66 to 1. Also, their odds of winning the division improved from 22 to 1 to 10 to 1.

>>> Wednesday: Reds at Pirates, 7:05 p.m., PNC Park. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: 93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM

Reds (42-63): Lineup TBA RHP Robert Stephenson (0-4, 7.86)

Pirates (51-54): Lineup TBA RHP Trevor Williams (4-4, 4.53)

>>> Thursday, 7:05 p.m.: Reds RHP Sal Romano (2-2, 4.57) vs. Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (3-7, 4.84)

>>> Friday, 7:05 p.m.: Padres LHP Travis Wood (2-3, 6.42) vs. Pirates TBA

>>> Saturday, 7:05 p.m.: Padres RHP Dinelson Lamet (5-4, 5.62) vs. Pirates TBA