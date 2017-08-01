Pirates' Jameson Taillon rocked, Billy Hamilton rolls in win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jameson Taillon is pitching lately as if something has sucked the life out of his once-fearsome right arm.

On Tuesday, his teammates played as if all the hope has been drained from their season.

Looking lethargic and at times dispirited, the Pirates were routed 9-1 by the Cincinnati Reds.

The Pirates, who one day earlier essentially stood pat at the nonwaiver trade deadline, tumbled to 61⁄2 games behind the surging Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

One reason for the Pirates' slippage is their 1-7 mark against the last-place Reds (43-63), who own the third-worst record in the National League. It's the Reds' best start against the Pirates since they went 10-1 in 1986.

Taillon (6-5) wasn't competitive. The right-hander lasted 32⁄3 innings and was tagged for eight runs on 11 hits.

In four starts since the All-Star break, Taillon is 1-3 with a 12.18 ERA and a 2.24 WHIP.

When Taillon beat the Milwaukee Brewers on July 20, he threw a career-high 116 pitches in 51⁄3 innings. He has not made it out of the fourth inning in back-to-back starts since then.

Although his velocity was good — the fastball touched 97 mph — Taillon was not sharp. He threw first-pitch strikes to just five of first 12 batters, the stretch when the Reds did their most damage.

Against 23 batters, Taillon fired 90 pitches (58 strikes).

Billy Hamilton, who went into the game batting .312 against the Pirates, sparked the Reds to a 5-1 lead. He tripled and scored in the first inning and smacked a three-run homer in the second.

Over five seasons in the majors, Hamilton has hit 16 home runs. Only two of those were three-run shots, and Taillon served up both.

With two outs in the fourth, the Reds got four straight hits and knocked Taillon out of the game. Jesse Winker hit his first big league homer.

Winker, who was called up from Triple-A Louisville before the game, nearly went deep again in the fifth. Starling Marte leaped onto the left-field wall and nearly tumbled into the seats, but hung on to Winker's fly ball.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.