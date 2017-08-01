Pirates notebook: Andrew McCutchen bites tongue on deadline deals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Several playoff contenders got stronger Monday at the non-waiver trade deadline.

The Chicago Cubs, trying to repeat as NL Central champs, added reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila. The Los Angeles Dodgers (Yu Darvish) and New York Yankees (Sonny Gray) each acquired a front-end starter.

On Tuesday, Andrew McCutchen was asked what he thought of the Pirates' moves at the deadline.

“Well, they didn't make many,” McCutchen said dryly.

The Pirates sent left-handed reliever Tony Watson to the Dodgers for a pair of Class A prospects. They swapped a minor leaguer to the Philadelphia Phillies for 40-year-old reliever Joaquin Benoit and cash.

Watson will be a free agent this winter, so his departure was not a surprise. Pirates management often looks to move players on expiring contracts.

“I've seen a lot of people come here and leave,” McCutchen said. “I've seen it all. We've got what we've got. Benoit's been around; he's got a track record. I'm sure he can teach those bullpen guys a thing or two.”

The Pirates went into Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds just 51⁄2 games behind the Cubs in the division race. McCutchen didn't take the bait when asked if the front office should have been more active at the trade deadline.

“That's not my job,” McCutchen said. “We'll work with what we've got here. I'm looking forward to trying to finish strong.”

Around the time the deadline passed Monday, McCutchen — who has been the subject of trade rumors since last winter — put up a post of a smiley face on his Instagram account.

Although McCutchen has repeatedly said he doesn't want to leave Pittsburgh, he insisted his Instagram post didn't have anything to do with staying put at the trade deadline.

“The sense of relief is that it's over,” McCutchen said. “Everyone has their eyes and ears keying on everything, seeing what's happening, who's coming and going. That can be taxing. I'm glad that's over with and we can put that behind us.”

Planet of the aches

Right fielder Gregory Polanco (strained left hamstring) said he expects to be activated off the disabled list Wednesday. Polanco did a full workout, including baserunning, on Tuesday.

“I feel good. I feel normal,” said Polanco, who went on the DL on July 22. “It's been faster (coming back) than I expected.”

Josh Harrison was kept out of the lineup after testing his sore left leg before the game. The Pirates have not disclosed the nature of his injury.

Goodbye, Watty

Watson ended his career with the Pirates after making 450 appearances. He ranks seventh on the team's all-time list and second among lefties behind Wilbur Cooper (469).

“That shows the load (Watson) has carried,” McCutchen said. “He did a great job. I hate to see someone like him go. I wish him the best. He's over there to L.A. with a really good team and I'm sure he's going to contribute like he's always done.”

On the message board next to Gerrit Cole's locker, there was a message from Watson: “Going to miss you guys. Loved being your teammate. — 44.”

Lefty Wade LeBlanc was moved into Watson's old locker in the center of the clubhouse. “Not my doing,” LeBlanc said. “I waked in today and this is how it was.”

Hello, Benoit

Joaquin Benoit joined the team Tuesday. He made 44 outings for the Phillies, most recently on July 28 when he tossed a season-high 11⁄3 innings against the Atlanta Braves.

Benoit, 40, has been with eight teams in his 16-year career.

“It's always good to get a fresh start,” Benoit said. “Hopefully, I can contribute to something good here and we can play some October baseball.”

Manager Clint Hurdle said Benoit will fill Watson's seventh-inning role.

“I've been an eighth-inning guy, I've been the long guy. I was a starter at the beginning of my career,” Benoit said. “I'm just glad to be here and putting on the uniform.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.