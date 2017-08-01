Scouting report for Wednesday, Aug. 2: Reds at Pirates
Pirates gameday
vs. Reds
7:05 p.m.
PNC Park
TV/radio: AT&T SportsNet/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP Trevor Williams (4-4, 4.53)
Reds RHP Robert Stephenson (0-4, 7.86)
Gamecast: In four career games (one start) vs. the Reds, Williams is 0-1 with a 10.00 ERA. He made two relief appearances this season, allowing three runs in 2.0 IP on April 11 at PNC Park and one run in 2.0 IP on May 3 at Great American Ball Park. … Just 24 years old, Stephenson already has made four outings (two starts) vs. the Pirates. On May 2, he gave up four runs in 2.2 IP at GABP. … On Tuesday, Reds INF Dilson Herrera had arthroscopic surgery to remove bone chips from his right shoulder. Herrera, a former Pirates prospect, is done for the season.
Next up
Thursday, 7:05 p.m.: Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (3-7, 4.84) vs. Reds RHP Sal Romano (2-2, 4.57)