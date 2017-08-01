Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates minor league report: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 11:33 p.m.

Updated 30 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 59-50) lost 3-2 to Columbus (Indians). LF Christopher Bostick (.280) had both of the Indians' RBIs, going 1 for 4 with a double. 1B Edwin Espinal (.278) also doubled. 2B Gift Ngoepe (.197) went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored. DH Phil Gosselin added two singles. LHP Steven Brault (8-5, 2.20 ERA) went six innings, giving up three hits with seven strikeouts. He allowed a three-run homer in the sixth.

Next: Wednesday at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 56-51) won 6-5 over Erie (Tigers). LF Jerrick Suiter (.306) went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs. RF Jordan George (.444) finished 2 for 4, with a double, RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. CF Elvis Escobar (.269) finished 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. 2B Pablo Reyes (.274) went 2 for 4 with two runs and two stolen bases. Alex McRae (9-4, 3.50 ERA) got the win, allowing four runs in six innings. Tate Scioneaux (1.96 ERA) threw two shutout innings and recorded his 10th save.

Next: Wednesday vs. Erie, 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 60-45) lost 7-4 to Palm Beach (Cardinals). DH Kevin Krause (.307) went 2 for 2 with his eighth homer, and C John Bormann (.186) went 2 for 3 with a double. Cam Vieaux (3-3, 3.94) suffered the loss, allowing five runs and six hits in 5 13 innings.

Next: Thursday at Florida (Braves), 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 47-57) lost 4-2 to Lexington (Royals). LF Ryan Nagle (.307) had two of the team's five hits, going 2 for 4 with a double, RBI and run scored. 2B Kevin Mahala (.233) recorded the other RBI for the Power, finishing 1 for 3 with a walk. SP Mike Wallace (2-6, 3.62 ERA) gave up four earned runs in seven innings. He struck out 10.

Next: Wednesday at Lexington, 12:35 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 24-16) lost 3-2 to Williamsport (Phillies). 2B Tristan Gray (.295) finished 3 for 4 with a double and a run. LF Chris Sharpe (.195) hit his second home run of the season. 1B Lucas Tancas (.232) went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Gavin Wallace (3.07 ERA) pitched five shutout innings but received a no-decision. LHP Blake Weiman (3-1, 3.71 ERA).

Next: Wednesday vs. State College (Cardinals), 5 p.m. (Double-header)

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 37-30) won 3-1 over Traverse City. The Wild Things broke the 1-1 tie in the top of the eighth inning on a two-run single by RF Hector Roa (.262), who went 2 for 4. Trevor Foss (9-4, 2.79 ERA) pitched eight innings, giving up four hits and one earned run with four strikeouts.

Next: Wednesday at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

