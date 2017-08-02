Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Red rookie pitcher shuts down fading Pirates
Rob Biertempfel | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 10:45 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Jordy Mercer strikes out against the Reds in the bottom of the fifth inning Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Andrew McCutchen recoils from a high and inside pitch from the Reds’ Robert Stephenson in the bottom of the fourth inning Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Pirates’ Starling Marte slides home after colliding with Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart to score a run in the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Jordy Mercer hits an RBI single against the Reds in the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Josh Bell (55) rounds third base en route to scoring a against the Reds in the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Josh Bell motions for Pirates' Andrew McCutchen to head to second base after a wild pitch by the Reds’ Robert Stephenson in the bottom of the first inning Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Josh Bell hits an RBI double against the Reds in the bottom of the sixth inning on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams balances on the mound against the Reds in the of the third inning Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Jordy Mercer throws for an out against the Reds in the top of the first inning Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Trevor Williams (57) is pulled after walking a batter to load the bases against the Reds in the top of the sixth inning Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Daniel Hudson reacts after walking a batter with the bases loaded to allow a run against the Reds in the top of the sixth inning Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Trevor Williams yells into his glove after walking a batter to load the bases against the Reds in the top of the sixth inning Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Andrew McCutchen singles against the Reds in the bottom of the first inning Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Reds starting pitcher Robert Stephenson delivers against the Pirates in the of the third inning Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Gregory Polanco steps up to bat against the Reds in the bottom of the second inning Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams flips the ball to first for the out against the Reds in the top of the second inning Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams delivers against the Reds in the of the third inning Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams walks Reds’ Tucker Barnhart in the top of the fifth inning Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Reds’ Jesse Winker scores on a sacrifice fly against the Pirates in the top of the fourth inning Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Pirates' Felipe Rivero (73) walks back to the mound after giving up a two run home run against the Reds in the top of the ninth inning on Wednesday Aug. 02, 2017 at PNC Park.

Updated 3 hours ago

Facing a pitcher who hasn't beaten anyone in more than a year, the Pirates on Wednesday had trouble getting anything going at the plate.

The Pirates finally generated two runs to tie the score in the sixth inning. But late home runs by Jesse Winker and Adam Duvall propelled the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-2 victory.

Reds right-hander Robert Stephenson, a former reliever, went into the game with an 0-4 record and a 7.86 ERA. His most recent big league victory came April 19, 2016.

Stephenson flummoxed the Pirates for 52⁄3 innings, allowing one run on just two hits.

"He was effectively dancing around the zone," said Josh Bell, who had an RBI single. "It's tough to look up in the sixth, and we don't have any runs on the board against a guy who it takes a couple of innings and we can run him out of a game."

Winker's solo shot off newcomer Joaquin Benoit (1-5) broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh. With one out, Winker mashed a 95 mph fastball to the top row of seats above the Clemente Wall.

Winker has homered in back-to-back games after being called up Tuesday. That doesn't surprise Pirates right-hander Trevor Williams, who saw a lot of Winker in the minors.

"I've played against him since Double-A," Williams said. "He always put on a show in batting practice. You see that uppercut swing and know that if you miss your spot, he's going to do some damage."

In the ninth, Duvall hit a two-run homer off Felipe Rivero to put it out of reach.

It was the first time since May 6 that the Reds won a game in which Stephenson pitched. That seven-game stretch included a 17-2 wipeout against the Toronto Blue Jays in which he was tagged for seven runs in two innings of relief.

Stephenson was demoted to Triple-A the day after the debacle in Toronto. When he rejoined the Reds on July 22, Stephenson was moved into the starting rotation.

Until Wednesday, the results were so-so at best. Over his past two starts, both against the Miami Marlins, he allowed a total of eight runs on 12 hits in 92⁄3 innings.

Four Pirates made solid contact off Stephenson in the first inning, yet all they had to show for it was Andrew McCutchen's two-out single.

"We didn't muster much (against Stephenson)," manager Clint Hurdle said. "The first inning was our best inning."

David Freese walked to start the second inning and was stranded at first base. Gregory Polanco, fresh off the disabled list, drew a four-pitch walk leading off the fifth but made it no further than second base.

Through five innings, the Pirates had one hit.

The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the fourth against Williams. Singles by Winker and Joey Votto put runners on the corners with none out. Winker scored on Duvall's sacrifice fly.

Votto's double opened the sixth. Scooter Gennett's infield single and a walk to Eugenio Suarez loaded the bases and ended Williams' outing.

Williams allowed two runs on six hits, walked two and struck out six.

"A very controlled, quality outing," Hurdle said.

Early in the game, Williams noticed umpire Bill Miller was being especially generous with strikes in the bottom of the zone.

"The umpire was giving me a lot off the plate and down," Williams said. "We were trying to utilize the zone he was giving us. Outside to lefties, in to righties. We were exposing the bottom half of that zone."

With two outs and a full count to Tucker Barnhart, reliever Daniel Hudson tried for a low strike — but instead bounced a four-seamer off the plate. The walk scored Votto from third base to make it 2-0.

The second, and last, hit off Stephenson was Starling Marte's bunt single leading off the sixth. Marte popped it up, but Stephenson stumbled and the ball fell for a hit.

With two outs and Marte at second, Michael Lorenzen (6-2) replaced Stephenson and quickly coughed up the lead.

Bell singled to center. The throw beat Marte to the plate, but catcher Barnhart dropped it as Marte crashed on by.

Bell went to second on the play. He scored when Freese lined a single into right field.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.