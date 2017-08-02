Red rookie pitcher shuts down fading Pirates

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Facing a pitcher who hasn't beaten anyone in more than a year, the Pirates on Wednesday had trouble getting anything going at the plate.

The Pirates finally generated two runs to tie the score in the sixth inning. But late home runs by Jesse Winker and Adam Duvall propelled the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-2 victory.

Reds right-hander Robert Stephenson, a former reliever, went into the game with an 0-4 record and a 7.86 ERA. His most recent big league victory came April 19, 2016.

Stephenson flummoxed the Pirates for 52⁄3 innings, allowing one run on just two hits.

"He was effectively dancing around the zone," said Josh Bell, who had an RBI single. "It's tough to look up in the sixth, and we don't have any runs on the board against a guy who it takes a couple of innings and we can run him out of a game."

Winker's solo shot off newcomer Joaquin Benoit (1-5) broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh. With one out, Winker mashed a 95 mph fastball to the top row of seats above the Clemente Wall.

Winker has homered in back-to-back games after being called up Tuesday. That doesn't surprise Pirates right-hander Trevor Williams, who saw a lot of Winker in the minors.

"I've played against him since Double-A," Williams said. "He always put on a show in batting practice. You see that uppercut swing and know that if you miss your spot, he's going to do some damage."

In the ninth, Duvall hit a two-run homer off Felipe Rivero to put it out of reach.

It was the first time since May 6 that the Reds won a game in which Stephenson pitched. That seven-game stretch included a 17-2 wipeout against the Toronto Blue Jays in which he was tagged for seven runs in two innings of relief.

Stephenson was demoted to Triple-A the day after the debacle in Toronto. When he rejoined the Reds on July 22, Stephenson was moved into the starting rotation.

Until Wednesday, the results were so-so at best. Over his past two starts, both against the Miami Marlins, he allowed a total of eight runs on 12 hits in 92⁄3 innings.

Four Pirates made solid contact off Stephenson in the first inning, yet all they had to show for it was Andrew McCutchen's two-out single.

"We didn't muster much (against Stephenson)," manager Clint Hurdle said. "The first inning was our best inning."

David Freese walked to start the second inning and was stranded at first base. Gregory Polanco, fresh off the disabled list, drew a four-pitch walk leading off the fifth but made it no further than second base.

Through five innings, the Pirates had one hit.

The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the fourth against Williams. Singles by Winker and Joey Votto put runners on the corners with none out. Winker scored on Duvall's sacrifice fly.

Votto's double opened the sixth. Scooter Gennett's infield single and a walk to Eugenio Suarez loaded the bases and ended Williams' outing.

Williams allowed two runs on six hits, walked two and struck out six.

"A very controlled, quality outing," Hurdle said.

Early in the game, Williams noticed umpire Bill Miller was being especially generous with strikes in the bottom of the zone.

"The umpire was giving me a lot off the plate and down," Williams said. "We were trying to utilize the zone he was giving us. Outside to lefties, in to righties. We were exposing the bottom half of that zone."

With two outs and a full count to Tucker Barnhart, reliever Daniel Hudson tried for a low strike — but instead bounced a four-seamer off the plate. The walk scored Votto from third base to make it 2-0.

The second, and last, hit off Stephenson was Starling Marte's bunt single leading off the sixth. Marte popped it up, but Stephenson stumbled and the ball fell for a hit.

With two outs and Marte at second, Michael Lorenzen (6-2) replaced Stephenson and quickly coughed up the lead.

Bell singled to center. The throw beat Marte to the plate, but catcher Barnhart dropped it as Marte crashed on by.

Bell went to second on the play. He scored when Freese lined a single into right field.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.