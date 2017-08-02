Pirates notebook: Gregory Polanco activated; Jordan Luplow sent down

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pirates ended the Jordan Luplow experiment Wednesday by sending the rookie outfielder back to Triple-A Indianapolis when Gregory Polanco came off the disabled list.

After being called up Friday, Luplow, who opened this season at Double-A Altoona and played in just 21 games with Indy, started three games in right field. He went 0 for 9 with a walk and three strikeouts.

Polanco strained his left hamstring July 21. In May, he missed eight games with a similar injury.

Because Polanco frequently has battled hamstring issues, the performance staff will look into whether his offseason program should be revamped. Head athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk said there also are preventive measures that can be taken in-season.

“What we've done hasn't worked, unfortunately,” Tomczyk said. “We'll look at the complete package and not focus just on his hamstrings.”

In addition to gauging how Polanco's body responds to the daily grind of games, the trainers will evaluate his nutrition, recovery strategies for cross-country trips and postgame routines.

Neverauskas recalled

Reliever Wade LeBlanc was placed on the bereavement list, and Dovydas Neverauskas was recalled from Indy.

Neverauskas ranks fourth in the Triple-A International League with 11 saves. He was scored upon in three of his past 18 outings and in that span went 7 for 8 in save chances while posting a 1.17 ERA.

Harrison a no-go

Second baseman Josh Harrison was out of the lineup for the second game in a row because of what the team described as lower left-leg discomfort.

“(The injury) is hard to describe,” Harrison said. “Some of it is from being hit (in Friday's game), and some of it is from the way I hit first base (on Sunday).”

Harrison left Sunday's game in San Diego after landing hard on first base on a bang-bang play. Tomczyk said an exam Monday showed Harrison's left knee is structurally sound.

Taillon healthy

Although cancer survivor Jameson Taillon has scuffled since the All-Star break — he has put up a 12.18 ERA and a 2.24 WHIP over his past four starts — Tomczyk said there are no health concerns.

“Absolutely not,” Tomczyk said. “This guy's mental fortitude … he sets the standard. I think you see a young pitcher just wanting to win. He's competing his butt off.”

On May 20, Taillon threw a career-high 116 pitches over 51⁄3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers. Taillon has started two games since then and has not made it past the fourth inning either time.

The right-hander lasted three innings (70 pitches) on July 25 against the San Francisco Giants. On Tuesday, he was bounced after 32⁄3 innings (90 pitches) against the Cincinnati Reds.

Fatigue can be a culprit when a young pitcher struggles later in a season, and Taillon is a special case because of his bout with testicular cancer in May. However, Tomczyk noted Taillon has maintained his usual fastball velocity, which indicates he's healthy.

International news

A film crew from CGTN America, an English-language news channel run by China Central Television, was at PNC Park to interview Felipe Rivero and Francisco Cervelli about the unrest in Venezuela.

Earlier this season, Cervelli and Rivero were among several MLB players from Venezuela who publicly supported protesters and opponents of president Nicolas Maduro. Rivero still has a Venezuelan flag hanging at his locker in the clubhouse.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.