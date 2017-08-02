Pirates pregame: Strange, sorry saga of a shorthanded outfield

If you haven't already heard the interview with GM Neal Huntington that aired on Tuesday afternoon on The Fan 93.7 FM, you ought to check it out. Ron Cook and Andrew Fillipponi asked several good, hard questions and Huntington offered words (but not always answers) in reply.

Among the items from the interview that struck me was Huntington's reasoning for calling up outfielder Jordan Luplow on July 29 after Gregory Polanco went on the DL . Luplow has played just 21 games at Triple-A Indy, and Huntington admitted it was out of character for him to send someone up to the majors so quickly. So why do it?

“We felt Jordan might give us a spark,” Huntington said. “Guys come out of Double-A, the come out of Triple-A, they're swinging the bat well, they're throwing well and they give a club a boost of energy. Unfortunately, that has not happened for us in this short window. We wanted to take a chance on a young player who's going hot, who's not really known by the major leagues and take a chance he could inject some life because of the newness, because of the freshness, because of the unknown.”

In other words, the front office — which uses intricate, advanced sabermetrics to plot everything from who bats leadoff to whether it'll be tuna salad or egg salad for lunch on a given day — simply crossed its fingers and hoped for a bold of lightning by calling up Luplow. It hasn't happened.

Luplow's rapid promotion was the latest chapter in the strange, sorry saga of the Pirates' outfield. When Starling Marte was suspended for 80 games on April 18, ownership and the front office responded by doing … nothing. As a result, the Pirates played about half of this season with two bona fide outfielders on the active roster.

Huntington said he scoured the minors, searching for a Four-A-type player who might be easy — and cheap —to acquire. He also claims he looked into trading for a major league outfielder. “The trade value on July 31 oftentimes is very different than the trade value on July 24 or July 15,” Huntington said. “This was a buyers' market, no question about that, but it was not a buyers' market early. As we looked at what was available, very few teams are willing to make even a good baseball trade in April.”

Is it difficult to complete an early-season trade? Sure. Is it impossible? Of course not. On May 20, a few days after Freddie Freeman broke his wrist. the Braves were able to swing a deal with the Cardinals for first baseman Matt Adams.

Polanco is expected to come off the DL today, which means Luplow likely will head back to Indy. With less than two months left in the season — and the NL Central title seemingly out of reach — the Pirates finally will have three big league outfielders.

• Josh Harrison was not cleared to play last night after he tested his sore left leg in a pre game workout. After the game. Harrison told me he probably would not have been available to pinch hit, either. He hedged on revealing the injury. “It's hard to describe,” Harrison said. “Some of it is from being hit (in Friday's game) and some of it is from the way I hit first base (on Sunday).”

Gamecast: In four career games (one start) vs. the Reds, Williams is 0-1 with a 10.00 ERA. He made two relief appearances this season, allowing three runs in 2.0 IP on April 11 at PNC Park and one run in 2.0 IP on May 3 at Great American Ball Park. … Williams is ranked fourth among NL rookies (minimum 90 IP) with a 4.53 ERA and sixth with 65 strikeouts. ... Just 24 years old, Stephenson already has made four outings (two starts) vs. the Pirates. On May 2, he gave up four runs in 2.2 IP at GABP. … On Tuesday, Reds INF Dilson Herrera had arthroscopic surgery to remove bone chips from his right shoulder. Herrera, a former Pirates prospect, is done for the season.

