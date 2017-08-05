Pirates can't overcome early deficit vs. Padres

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lulled to sleep by rookie right-hander Dinelson Lamet, the Pirates on Saturday spotted the San Diego Padres a six-inning head start.

By the time the Pirates woke up, it was too late.

Lament carried a one-hitter into the sixth inning and strong-armed the Padres to a 5-2 victory.

The Pirates sent 21 batters to the plate against Lamet. Only two of them hit a ball out of the infield. The lone hit off him was Josh Bell's ground-ball single with two outs in the fourth inning.

“He throws three different types of sliders,” Bell said. “You see it out of the hand, you see the spin, but you don't know if it's going to stay up. If he has the courage to continue to throw those sliders, unless one runs into your barrel, it's kind of tough.”

Lamet (6-4) beat the Pirates for the second time in an eight-day span. He's allowed three runs or fewer in eight of his 12 starts in the majors.

Only three years removed from his pro debut in the Dominican Summer League, Lamet, 25, goes about his business fearlessly.

“In 3-2 counts, you see him still throwing the sliders,” Bell said. “He'll start you off with a heater in the beginning of the game, then you might see four or five sliders in a row, all different speeds. A guy with that kind of conviction in his stuff, it's definitely tough.”

Over 52⁄3 innings, Lamet gave up one hit, walked three and struck out five. He also stroked his first big league hit in the sixth inning.

Lamet left the game with a 3-0 lead. The Padres then needed three relievers just to get through the seventh inning.

Phil Maton served up a solo homer to Josh Harrison and was removed after loading the bases with two outs.

Buddy Baumann gave up Adam Frazier's RBI single. David Freese couldn't score from second in part because had to veer past third baseman Yangervis Solarte, who dove for the ball.

With the bases still loaded, Craig Stammen got Andrew McCutchen to pop up.

The Padres got those runs back quickly in the eighth. Dusty Coleman hit a two-run homer off reliever Daniel Hudson.

“A fastball up that didn't have the angle,” manager Clint Hurdle said.

Pirates starter Gerrit Cole (9-8) went six innings, allowed three runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out five.

“There was no room for error, the way the other guy was throwing,” Hurdle said.

It was Cole's first loss in six starts since June 30, when he was ripped for seven runs by the San Francisco Giants.

Cole scuffled a bit in the first inning. After two quick outs, the Padres loaded the bases on a walk, a single and a hit batter. The rally fizzled when Hector Sanchez took a 97 mph fastball down the pike for strike three.

Sanchez didn't even flinch as the ball screamed through the heart of the strike zone. It appeared he simply guessed wrong. There's been a lot of that lately when Cole's pitching.

“(Being) very aggressive, throwing strikes, challenging people and making pitches,” Hurdle said. “(It's) very hard to predict what he's going to throw. That's been one of his strengths, the unpredictability of what's coming.”

The Padres came up with a two-out hit in the third to take a 1-0 lead.

Cory Spangenberg walked with one out, then went to second on a grounder. Will Myers looped an RBI double into left field — Starling Marte tried to make a sliding catch, but the ball ticked off his glove and rolled a couple of feet behind him.

With one out in the fifth, Solarte tapped the ball about 20 feet in front of the plate. Catcher Francisco Cervelli lost his footing on the wet grass as he threw, and Solarte got an infield single.

Cole wanted a double play, so he went back to his sinker. Myers smacked the first pitch over the center-field wall for his 21st homer.

“It didn't get down in the zone,” Cole said. “That was my one really bad mistake. It really burned us.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.