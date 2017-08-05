Pirates notebook: Veteran reliever Kontos claimed off Giants

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Veteran reliever George Kontos was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Reliever Jhan Marinez was DFA'd to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

“Jhan did a nice job, but was in more of a lower-leverage role,” general manager Neal Huntington said. “We think George can pitch in a little bit higher-leverage role for us.”

The Pirates will have to open a spot on the active roster when Kontos joins the team Monday. One option would be to send Dovydas Neverauskas back to Indy.

Kontos is making $1.75 million this season and won't become a free agent until after the 2019 season.

In 50 outings with the Giants this year, Kontos, 32, went 0-5 with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP. He has made the eighth-most appearances among NL relievers.

“He's taken the ball in different roles and he takes the ball a lot,” Huntington said. “He's a veteran reliever who's pitched in some big situations and who's been durable and resilient.”

Still searching

Huntington said he had conversations with the Braves about Sean Rodriguez before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

At the start of August, the Braves put him on revocable waivers.

The Giants let Kontos leave without asking for anything in return.

Teams make claims based on reverse order of the league standings. When a claim is awarded, the player's current team must either pull him back off waivers, work out a trade or simply let him go.

“I would say 90 percent of players will eventually go through trade waivers,” Huntington said. “One of the benefits of not having a great record at this point in time is we were one of the first teams to have access to (Rodriguez). We connected with Atlanta and made it work.”

Huntington said he will continue to explore August waivers.

“The bonus of these two moves is (Rodriguez and Kontos) have the opportunity to help us next year as well,” Huntington said.

LeBlanc returns

Left-handed reliever Wade LeBlanc was reinstated from the bereavement list.