Scouting report for Thursday, Aug. 3: Reds at Pirates
Updated 4 hours ago
Pirates gameday
vs. Reds
7:05 p.m.
PNC Park
TV/radio: AT&T SportsNet/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP
CHAD KUHL
(3-7, 4.84)
Reds RHP
SAL ROMANO
(2-2, 4.57)
Gamecast: Romano is one of three rookies in the Reds' starting rotation. The Reds have used 13 rookie pitchers, including eight starters, this season. Over the past three seasons, rookies have started 48 percent of Cincinnati's games, including 41 games this year. … Per Statcast, 18 of Joey Votto's 27 home runs have projected distances of 400 feet or more. Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins leads MLB with 20 homers of 400-plus feet this year. … Kuhl put up a 3.27 ERA in six starts in July, but had just two quality starts. In 33 innings last month, he racked up 25 strikeouts, yet also issued 16 walks.
Next up
Friday, 7:05 p.m.: Pirates RHP Ivan Nova (10-8, 3.75) vs. Padres LHP Travis Wood (2-3, 6.42)