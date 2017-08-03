Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Scouting report for Friday, Aug. 4: Padres at Pirates
Rob Biertempfel | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 7:06 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Pirates gameday

vs. Padres

7:05 p.m.

PNC Park

TV/radio: AT&T SportsNet/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP Ivan Nova(10-8, 3.75)

Padres LHP Travis Wood (2-3, 6.42)

Gamecast: In his last start on Friday vs. the Pirates, Wood racked up a season-high seven strikeouts and threw 51 of his 81 pitches for strikes. … Wood played a memorable role in the Cubs' run to the World Series championship last fall. He became the second reliever to hit a postseason home run when he went deep in the fourth inning of Game 2 of the NLDS vs. the Giants. … In his last outing vs. the Padres, Nova worked five innings (67 pitches) and gave up four runs on eight hits, including five for extra-bases.

Next up

Saturday, 7:05 p.m.: Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (9-7, 3.97) vs. Padres RHP Dinelson Lamet (5-4, 5.62)

