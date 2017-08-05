Scouting report for Sunday, Aug. 6: Padres at Pirates
Pirates gameday
vs. Padres
1:35 p.m.
PNC Park
TV/radio: AT&T SportsNet/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP JAMESON TAILLON (6-5, 4.74) vs. Padres LHP CLAYTON RICHARD (5-12, 5.40)
Gamecast: Sean Rodriguez, who was acquired Saturday, is expected to arrive in time for the game. With the Pirates last season, Rodriguez set career highs with a .270 batting average, 18 home runs and 56 RBIs. … In one career start vs. the Padres, Taillon is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA. Last year, he tossed eight scoreless innings — allowing three hits, two walks and striking out four — in a 4-0 victory at PNC Park. … In nine games (four starts) vs. the Pirates, Richard has a 2.86 ERA. … Richard leads MLB with seven pickoffs and leads the NL with 260 ground balls induced. His 59.2 ground-ball percentage is the highest in the NL and ranks second in the majors behind Toronto's Marcus Stroman (63.3 percent).
Next up
Monday, 7:05 p.m.: Tigers RHP Jordan Zimmermann (7-8, 5.35) vs. Pirates RHP Trevor Williams (4-4, 4.47)