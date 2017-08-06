Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Scouting report for Monday, Aug. 7: Tigers at Pirates

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 5:45 p.m.
Pirates starter Chad Kuhl throws in the first inning against the Rockies on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

Pirates gameday

vs. Tigers

7:05 p.m.

PNC Park

TV/radio: AT&T SportsNet/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP

Trevor Williams

(4-4, 4.47)

Tigers RHP

Jordan Zimmerman

(7-8, 5.35)

Gamecast: Zimmermann has worked seven innings in back-to-back starts for the first time since June 2016. In his last outing Thursday vs. the Yankees, Zimmermann gave up no runs and six hits, struck out six and walked none. The Tigers won, 2-0, in a game that took seven hours to complete because of multiple rain delays. … Victor Martinez on Thursday became one of nine active players with at least 400 doubles. … Justin Upton homered Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It's the first time he homered in three consecutive games since 2014 when he was with the Braves.

Next up

Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.: Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (4-7, 4.53) vs. Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd (5-5, 5.35)

