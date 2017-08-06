Scouting report for Monday, Aug. 7: Tigers at Pirates
Updated 15 minutes ago
Pirates gameday
vs. Tigers
7:05 p.m.
PNC Park
TV/radio: AT&T SportsNet/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP
Trevor Williams
(4-4, 4.47)
Tigers RHP
Jordan Zimmerman
(7-8, 5.35)
Gamecast: Zimmermann has worked seven innings in back-to-back starts for the first time since June 2016. In his last outing Thursday vs. the Yankees, Zimmermann gave up no runs and six hits, struck out six and walked none. The Tigers won, 2-0, in a game that took seven hours to complete because of multiple rain delays. … Victor Martinez on Thursday became one of nine active players with at least 400 doubles. … Justin Upton homered Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It's the first time he homered in three consecutive games since 2014 when he was with the Braves.
Next up
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.: Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (4-7, 4.53) vs. Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd (5-5, 5.35)