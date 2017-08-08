Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Scouting report for Wednesday, Aug. 9: Pirates at Tigers

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 8:12 p.m.
The Pirates face Tigers ace Justin Verlander on Wednesday.

Pirates gameday

at Tigers

7:10 p.m.

Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: AT&T SportsNet/ 93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP IVAN NOVA (10-8, 3.66) vs. Tigers RHP JUSTIN VERLANDER (7-7, 4.20)

Gamecast: Verlander, who has been the subject of trade rumors, has won two consecutive starts. He allowed two runs on six hits Friday at Baltimore. He walked none and struck out 10. Andrew McCutchen is batting just .167 (3 for 18) against Verlander, and Jordy Mercer is 3 for 4 against the Tigers ace with three RBIs. Nova allowed four runs, one earned, on six hits in a no-decision Friday against the Padres.

Next up

Thursday, 1:10 p.m.: Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (9-8, 4.00) vs. Tigers RHP Drew VerHagen (0-1, 5.00)

