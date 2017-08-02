Pirates minor league report: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017

Minor League Report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 59-51) lost 6-3 to Columbus (Indians). RF Joey Terdoslavich (.278) went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI, and CF Christopher Bostick (.282) was 2 for 5 with a double and a run. DH Edwin Espinal (.318) and LF Danny Ortiz (.259) had two hits apiece. Tyler Eppler (6-7, 5.06) came on in relief in the first inning and took the loss, allowing eight hits and four earned runs in 4 2⁄ 3 innings.

Next: Thursday at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 56-52) lost 2-0 to Erie (Tigers). CF Justin Maffei (.161) had a double and a stolen base. 2B Anderson Feliz (.253) went 1 for 3 with a stolen base, and 3B Wyatt Mathisen (.285) recorded the Curve's other hit. RHP Casey Sadler (1-2, 3.80 ERA) took the loss, giving up two earned runs in five innings. He struck out two.

Next: Thursday vs. Erie, 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 60-45) was idle.

Next: Thursday at Florida, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 48-57) won 11-8 over Lexington (Royals). The Power built a 9-0 lead after four innings and held on. 1B Albert Baur (.278) went 3 for 4 with three singles. C Yoel Gonzalez (.282) hit his third home run of the season, a three-run shot, and went 3 for 4 with four runs. 2B Trae Arbet (.236) hit a two-run homer — his ninth of the season — and added a double, to finish 2 for 5 with five RBIs. 3B Andrew Walker (.313) went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI. SP Stephan Meyer (1-0, 5.14 ERA) got his first win of the season, pitching seven innings, giving up four earned runs with three strikeouts.

Next: Thursday vs. Delmarva (Orioles), 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 25-17) split a doubleheader with State College (Cardinals). The Black Bears lost the opener 4-1 before winning the second game 6-5. The Black Bears had just two hits in Game 1: 2B Raul Siri (.266) doubled and scored the lone run, and RF Bligh Madris (.289) singled. SP Beau Sulser (2-2, 4.50 ERA) took the loss, pitching three innings and giving up two earned runs with two strikeouts. In Game 2, 2B Tristan Gray (.296) hit his fourth homer of the season, and 3B Dylan Busby (.164) had two RBIs. RF Bligh Madris (.297) recorded two hits.

Next: Thursday vs. State College, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 38-30) won 4-1 over Traverse City. 2B Kyle Reese (.204) hit his fourth homer of the season and finished 2 for 3 with an RBI. DH Brailin Jackson (.293) hit a two-run double in the eighth inning. RHP Trevor Bradley (2-0, 2.81 ERA) got the win in relief, pitching three shutout innings with one strikeout.

Next: Thursday at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.