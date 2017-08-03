Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Kuhl's strong effort leads Pirates to rare win over Reds
Rob Biertempfel | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 9:54 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Chad Kuhl is not the same kind of pitcher he was a year ago. He's not even the same guy he was two months ago.

“We're still kind of moving the pieces around of who he is, giving him the opportunity to go out and create the guy who he can be,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “I don't think we've got our fingerprint on that yet.”

On Thursday, Kuhl took another step forward in his evolution by tossing seven strong innings in a 6-0 rout of the Cincinnati Reds.

Kuhl (4-7) scattered four hits (all singles) and walked two as the Pirates beat the Reds for only the second time in 10 tries this season. The innings matched Kuhl's career high. The strikeouts were one shy of his personal best.

“It's been tough to go through the struggles,” Kuhl said. “But games like tonight … make it all worth it. It's definitely a process and you're going to take your beatings, but it's really nice to see it all come together.”

After winning his first start April 8, Kuhl went 12 starts without getting a victory. His ERA crested at 6.69 in mid-May, then hovered around 5.00 for the past seven weeks.

“There has been continual growth,” Hurdle said. “There is still a lot of room for growth in a lot of different areas.”

Consistent pitch efficiency has been elusive. Pitch selection and sequencing also remain works in progress.

Over his first 10 starts this season, Kuhl didn't use his curveball. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, it accounted for about 15 percent of his pitches in back-to-back starts May 31 and June 7.

For the past two months, though, Kuhl has used the curve sparingly as his slider has become more prominent. And, as is the case with most pitchers, everything keys off the fastball.

“It's about learning your stuff, really,” Kuhl said. “The biggest thing this year has been mixing the two fastballs — throwing the two-seamer down and away, then riding a four-seamer up and in.”

On Thursday, he threw just two curveballs. The second one was a dandy hook that produced an inning-ending, swinging strikeout by Jose Peraza and stranded two baserunners.

Even as the curveball came and went this year, the sinker and changeup have stayed in the mix.

“How many pitches does he need? I don't know if he needs five,” Hurdle said. “I'm not sure which three or four he needs. That's OK right now. We want to give him the opportunity to grow and experience things.”

Which pitches are barreled up more often? Which are easier to locate and command? Which tend to drop in for hits? The answers will help Kuhl pare his pitch arsenal.

“I think he's still connecting the dots himself,” Hurdle said.

The Pirates got seven hits off rookie right-hander Sal Romano (2-3) over the first three innings and built a 4-0 lead.

Starling Marte made things happen with his speed. He led off the first inning with a single, then zoomed to third base on Adam Frazier's single.

Marte scored on left fielder Adam Duvall's wild throw to third. Andrew McCutchen's ground out scored Frazier.

In the third. Marte whipped a leadoff double into the gap in left center. McCutchen blooped an RBI single, then later scored on David Freese's single up the middle.

John Jaso singled — his first hit since July 5 — to open the seventh. Marte and Frazier also singled to load the bases. Josh Bell delivered a sacrifice fly and Freese had an RBI single.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Pirates' starting pitcher Chad Kuhl (39) against the Reds in the top of the fourth inning on Thursday Aug. 03, 2017 at PNC Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Pirates' Adam Frazier (26) grabs a fly ball for an out against the Reds in the top of the second inning on Thursday Aug. 03, 2017 at PNC Park.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.