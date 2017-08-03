Kuhl's strong effort leads Pirates to rare win over Reds

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Chad Kuhl is not the same kind of pitcher he was a year ago. He's not even the same guy he was two months ago.

“We're still kind of moving the pieces around of who he is, giving him the opportunity to go out and create the guy who he can be,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “I don't think we've got our fingerprint on that yet.”

On Thursday, Kuhl took another step forward in his evolution by tossing seven strong innings in a 6-0 rout of the Cincinnati Reds.

Kuhl (4-7) scattered four hits (all singles) and walked two as the Pirates beat the Reds for only the second time in 10 tries this season. The innings matched Kuhl's career high. The strikeouts were one shy of his personal best.

“It's been tough to go through the struggles,” Kuhl said. “But games like tonight … make it all worth it. It's definitely a process and you're going to take your beatings, but it's really nice to see it all come together.”

After winning his first start April 8, Kuhl went 12 starts without getting a victory. His ERA crested at 6.69 in mid-May, then hovered around 5.00 for the past seven weeks.

“There has been continual growth,” Hurdle said. “There is still a lot of room for growth in a lot of different areas.”

Consistent pitch efficiency has been elusive. Pitch selection and sequencing also remain works in progress.

Over his first 10 starts this season, Kuhl didn't use his curveball. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, it accounted for about 15 percent of his pitches in back-to-back starts May 31 and June 7.

For the past two months, though, Kuhl has used the curve sparingly as his slider has become more prominent. And, as is the case with most pitchers, everything keys off the fastball.

“It's about learning your stuff, really,” Kuhl said. “The biggest thing this year has been mixing the two fastballs — throwing the two-seamer down and away, then riding a four-seamer up and in.”

On Thursday, he threw just two curveballs. The second one was a dandy hook that produced an inning-ending, swinging strikeout by Jose Peraza and stranded two baserunners.

Even as the curveball came and went this year, the sinker and changeup have stayed in the mix.

“How many pitches does he need? I don't know if he needs five,” Hurdle said. “I'm not sure which three or four he needs. That's OK right now. We want to give him the opportunity to grow and experience things.”

Which pitches are barreled up more often? Which are easier to locate and command? Which tend to drop in for hits? The answers will help Kuhl pare his pitch arsenal.

“I think he's still connecting the dots himself,” Hurdle said.

The Pirates got seven hits off rookie right-hander Sal Romano (2-3) over the first three innings and built a 4-0 lead.

Starling Marte made things happen with his speed. He led off the first inning with a single, then zoomed to third base on Adam Frazier's single.

Marte scored on left fielder Adam Duvall's wild throw to third. Andrew McCutchen's ground out scored Frazier.

In the third. Marte whipped a leadoff double into the gap in left center. McCutchen blooped an RBI single, then later scored on David Freese's single up the middle.

John Jaso singled — his first hit since July 5 — to open the seventh. Marte and Frazier also singled to load the bases. Josh Bell delivered a sacrifice fly and Freese had an RBI single.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.