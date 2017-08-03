Pirates notebook: Trevor Williams learns to take what's given

Ahead in the count 1-2 in the second inning Wednesday, Pirates right-hander Trevor Williams fired a low fastball to see if Cincinnati Reds batter Adam Duvall would go fishing. The pitch might have been level with the bottom of the strike zone, but was several inches inside.

Umpire Bill Miller signaled a strike.

As Duvall shook his head in disbelief, Williams gleaned a valuable piece of information.

“I was ready to get the ball back, then I saw he called strike three,” Williams said. “I was like, ‘All right, that's how it's going to be.' You could see how it went from there, and you could see the strikes he was calling on our guys. You kind of get a feel for it.”

The rest of the game, Miller was generous with strike calls in that area — down and in to right-handed batters, low and away to lefties. Williams altered his approach to take advantage of it.

“The umpire was giving me a lot off the plate and down,” Williams said. “So we were trying to utilize the zone he was giving us and expose it. We had a lot of strike calls there that helped out later in the game.”

Williams wound up putting together a solid outing. Over 51⁄3 innings, he gave up two runs on six hits, walked two and struck out six.

Recognizing — and exploiting — an umpire's zone on a particular night is a part of the game Williams enjoys. Yet, it might someday be rendered obsolete by new technology.

If the robot umps arrive, manager Clint Hurdle will mourn the passing of an era.

“The human element makes the game special,” Hurdle said. “It's kind of neat to still have that opportunity for, ‘OK, you've got a soft spot here.' A good guy can go there and wear it out. You are being rewarded for a skill: your control, your execution, things like that. Sometimes, I do like that a lot. I honor that.”

In every pregame meeting between Pirates pitchers and catchers, the umpires' tendencies are a topic.

“The beautiful part of it is, you can get a read on every umpire in the league and where he calls pitches — his hot spots,” Hurdle said. “You can share it. You can show (pitchers). You pretty much know what you're going to get. We try to utilize that concept within the context of the game.”

Steady with six

The Pirates have used just six starting pitchers this season, the fewest in the majors. Last year, they had 14 pitchers start at least one game.

The club record for fewest starters used in a season is seven, which was done in 1902, 1972 and 1997.

“The nice thing about it is you don't have injuries,” Hurdle said. “We haven't had to deal with that dynamic.

“How it plays out, time will tell. However, I am engaged by the fact we have the three younger guys — (Jameson) Taillon, Trevor (Williams) and Chad (Kuhl) — each in his first full season (in the majors). They've had the opportunity to get in and really mix it up with the league, with a routine, with a schedule and all of it. That's going to pay dividends down the road.”

Keller promoted

Mitch Keller, the Pirates' top pitcher prospect, was promoted to Double-A Altoona. The right-hander made 15 starts for High-A Bradenton and went 6-3 with a 3.14 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP. He averages 7.4 strikeouts and 2.3 walks per nine innings pitched. Keller, 21, was a second-round pick in 2014.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.