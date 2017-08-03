Pirates pregame: Rotation on track to set franchise mark

The Pirates have used just six starting pitchers this season, the fewest in the majors. Last year, they had 14 pitchers start at least one game. The club record for fewest starters used in a season is seven, which was done in 1902, 1972 and 1997.

“The nice thing about it is you don't have injuries,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “We haven't had to deal with that dynamic. How it plays out, time will tell. However, I am engaged by the fact we have the three youngers guys — (Jameson) Taillon, Trevor (Williams) and Chad (Kuhl) — each in his first full season (in the majors). They've had the opportunity to get in and really mix it up with the league, with a routine, with a schedule and all of it. That's going to pay dividends down the road.”

There are shades of difference in the ways Hurdle manages each young pitcher. Overall, though, there are some common themes with his approach as the season goes on.

“You try to give them more rope,” Hurdle said. “You see what they can do. You see what their strengths are. There are a lot of indicators you can grab, a lot of attention to detail in some numbers. It's also a touch-and-feel thing. It's conversations with Ray (Searage). It's watching how they react when guys get on base — do the rhythm and tempo slow down? The one thing we try to educate them to is how the league punches back, what to expect (each) time through the order.”

It's also important to monitor workloads, no matter if a guy has been injury free or if he's had a few physical issues along the way. “We're very mindful of it as we move forward,” Hurdle said.

In 2016, Taillon threw a career-high 165 2 / 3 innings. So far this year, he's at 93 2 / 3 innings.

Williams tossed 144 innings in 2014 when he was in the Marlins' system. This season, he's worked 98.2 innings.

Kuhl threw a career-high 154 1 / 3 innings last year. He's at 102 1 / 3 innings going into his start tonight against the Reds.

>>> Mitch Keller, the Pirates' top pitcher prospect, was promoted to Double-A Altoona. The right-hander made 15 starts for High-A Bradenton and went 6-3 with a 3.14 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP. He averages 7.4 strikeouts and 2.3 walks per nine innings pitched. Keller, 21, was a second-round pick in 2014.

>>> THURSDAY: Reds at Pirates, 7:05 p.m., PNC Park. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: 93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM

Reds (44-63): Billy Hamilton 8, Jesse Winker 9, Joey Votto 3, Adam Duvall 7, Scooter Gennett 4, Eugenio Suarez 5, Jose Peraza 6, Tucker Barnhart 2, RHP Sal Romano (2-2, 4.57)

Pirates (51-56): Lineup TBA RHP Chad Kuhl (3-7, 4.84)

Gamecast : Romano is one of three rookies in the Reds' starting rotation. Overall, the Reds have used 13 rookie pitchers, including eight starters, this season. Over the past three seasons, rookies have started 48 percent of Cincinnati's games, including 41 games this year. … Per Statcast, 18 of Joey Votto's 27 home runs have projected distances of 400 feet or more. Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins leads MLB with 20 homers of 400-plus feet this year. … Kuhl put up a 3.27 ERA in six starts in July, but had just two quality starts. In 33 innings last month, he racked up 25 strikeouts, yet also issued 16 walks. Kuhl is winless in his past nine starts at PNC Park after winning his his season debut on the North Shore on April 8.

>>> FRIDAY, 7:05 p.m.: Padres LHP Travis Wood (2-3, 6.42) vs. Pirates RHP Ivan Nova (10-8, 3.75)

>>> SATURDAY, 7:05 p.m.: Padres RHP Dinelson Lamet (5-4, 5.62) vs. Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (9-7, 3.97)

>>> SUNDAY, 1:35 p.m.: Padres LHP Clayton Richard (5-12, 5.40) vs. Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon (6-5, 4.74)