Pirates minor league report: Aug. 3, 2017

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 59-52) lost 10-1 to Columbus (Indians). The Indians struggled offensively and defensively. Offensively they recorded just five hits. Defensively they gave up 17 hits and had two errors. CF Danny Ortiz (.259) went 1 for 4 with a double, and SS Kevin Newman (.289) went 1 for 3 with a double. SP Drew Hutchinson (6-7, 3.78 ERA) took the loss, pitching six innings. He gave up two runs, both earned, with three strikeouts.

Next: Friday at Louisville (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 57-52) won 10-5 over Erie (Tigers). The Curve got out to a hot start, scoring 10 runs in the first four innings. They were able to hold on late as Erie was able to load the bases but left them stranded. 3B Wyatt Mathisen (.298) went 5 for 5, all singles, with two RBIs. C Jin-De Jhang (.226) went 2 for 5, hitting his second home run of the season, a 3-run shot. He added a triple and finished with five RBIs. SP J.T. Brubaker (6-4, 4.70) got the win, pitching five innings, giving up four runs, three earned, with four strikeouts.

Next: Friday at Trenton (Yankees), 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 60-45) game at Florida (Braves) was postponed because of rain and is scheduled to be played Friday as the second game of the doubleheader.

Next: Friday at Florida, 5:05 p.m. (doubleheader)

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 49-57) won 5-4 over Delmarva (Orioles). The Power used a big third inning where they scored four runs to break the game open. They were able to hold on late after giving up a run in the eighth. SS Adrian Valerio (.292) hit a third inning two-run homer. C Arden Pabst (.254) went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, driving in his 21st and 22nd runs of the season. SP James Marvin (6-8, 3.91) earned the win, going five innings, striking out seven and walking none. RHP Julio Eusebio picked up his third save of the season — this one a five-out, one-inning performance.

Next: Friday vs. Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 25-18) lost 7-2 to State College (Cardinals). The Black Bears fell apart in the sixth, giving up six runs after being up 2-1. State College had six runs in the sixth, forcing SP Sergio Cubilete (2-3, 2.23) to be relieved by Nicholas Economos (2-1, 4.19). C Deon Stafford (.301) had the only two RBIs of the game for the Black Bears, and RF Bligh Madris (.293) had a triple.

Next: Friday vs. State College, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 38-30) game at Traverse City was postponed because of rain. Right-handed SP Chase Cunningham (7-1, 3.42) is scheduled to get the start for the Wild Things in Friday's series opener.

Next: Friday vs. Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.