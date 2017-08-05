Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Gregory Polanco's homer helps Pirates storm back for win
Chris Harlan | Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 1:09 a.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Gregory Polanco admires his 3-run homer during the seventh inning against the Padres Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison hits an infield single during the first inning against the Padres Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Starling Marte makes a lunging catch on a ball hit by the Padres' Cory Spangenberg during the fourth inning Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Starling Marte breaks his bat on an pop-up during the fifth inning against the Padres Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates outfielders Andrew McCutchen and Jose Osuna watch a home run by the Padres' Carlos Asuaje fall from the stands during the fifth inning Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
A fan catches a ball hit by the Padres' Yangervis Solarte above Pirates right fielder Jose Osuna during the sixth inning Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at PNC Park. Umpires ruled the hit a home run.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman David Freese makes an errant throw to allow a run during the fifth inning against the Padres Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova delivers during the first inning against the Padres Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Gregory Polanco admires his 3-run homer during the seventh inning against the Padres Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman David Freese rounds the bases after hitting a 3-run homer during the sixth inning against the Padres Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle removes reliever Joaquin Benoit from the game during the seventh inning against the Padres Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Joaquin Benoit pitches during the seventh inning against the Padres Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Joaquin Benoit walks from the mound after giving up a home run to the Padres' Manuel Margot during the seventh inning Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Gregory Polanco celebrates his 3-run homer with Andrew McCutchen during the seventh inning against the Padres Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at PNC Park.

The night started with a two-hour rain delay, but the big splash came just before midnight.

Gregory Polanco bounced a pinch-hit, three-run homer into the Allegheny River late Friday night, a go-ahead blast in the Pirates' 10-6 victory over the Padres.

The 434-foot homer keyed the Pirates' six-run rally in the seventh inning.

Trailing 6-4, the Pirates sent 11 batters to the plate with three singles, two walks, a double by David Freese and Polanco's shot down the right-field line.

Padres reliever Kirby Yates (2-2), who surrendered the homer and took the loss, allowed six earned runs, four hits and two walks while recording just one out. Josh Harrison struck out as the leadoff hitter in the seventh, but then the next six Pirates reached base.

The homer was Polanco's first hit since he returned from the DL three games ago. It also was the first pinch-hit homer of his career.

The win leaves the Pirates 4½ games behind the Cubs in the NL Central. This was the opener of a three-game series with the Padres and drew 32,243.

A.J. Schugel (2-0) recorded just one out in the top of the seventh to earn the win. The Padres needed five relievers, and the Pirates used four, with Juan Nicasio and Felipe Rivero each adding a scoreless inning.

Yates' meltdown came shortly after Pirates trade-deadline acquisition Joaquin Benoit threw 24 pitches in two-thirds of an inning. The 40-year-old reliever entered in the top of the seventh with a 4-4 tie before he allowed a home run and then loaded the bases with a single and two walks

Benoit was in line for the loss until McCutchen singled, Freese doubled to deep right and Polanco homered to put the Pirates up 7-6. With Yates struggling, Josh Bell walked, Francisco Cervelli singled to left and Jordy Mercer walked.

Ivan Nova allowed six hits and four runs in six innings. Nova earned a quality start, though, since he was charged with just one earned run because of a throwing error by Freese. Nova struck out five and walked two.

Home runs haunted Nova during his tenure at homer-happy Yankee Stadium, but lately they're a concern at PNC Park as well. The right-hander saw two reach the seats Friday, raising his season total to 21. He had surrendered just five in the first two months this season but has added 16 since June 1.

Carlos Asuaje and Yangervis Solarte drove Nova pitches to deep right-center, and Manuel Margot added a homer in the seventh off Benoit that broke a 4-4 tie.

In all, the Padres scored four runs off homers.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

