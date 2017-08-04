Pirates notebook: Francisco Cervelli, Josh Harrison back in lineup

Francisco Cervelli and Josh Harrison “are dinged up,” manager Clint Hurdle said, but both players returned to the Pirates starting lineup Friday.

“I wrote them in aggressively based on what they said last night,” Hurdle said before the Pirates opened a three-game series with the San Diego Padres at PNC Park. “… Both of them are dinged up. You want to give them a chance to go back in where they can play at the level where they've hopefully grown accustomed to. Sometimes guys are dinged up and want to play, and it may not be beneficial for them or the club.”

Harrison, who started at second base, was out since Sunday with lower left-leg discomfort. He pinch hit Wednesday but hadn't started since he left Sunday's game in San Diego after running hard to first base.

Cervelli hadn't played since Monday, an absence Hurdle vaguely attributed to “nicks and bruises in specific areas.” The catcher had sat out two games in a row and three of the past four.

“It depends sometimes where you get them,” Hurdle said of Cervelli's ailments. “A catcher uses his hands a lot. A catcher uses his legs a lot. If you have something happen to your ankle, your knee, your wrist or hand, it can be problematic.”

Harrison, who batted second Friday, entered hitting .277 with 33 RBIs and 11 home runs. Cervelli, who hit seventh, has a .255 average with 30 RBIs and 25 runs.

Familiar faces

The three Padres pitchers slated to start this weekend's series, Travis Wood, Dinelson Lamet and Clayton Richard, will look familiar to the Pirates. The trio also threw last weekend when the Pirates visited San Diego. Wood and Lamet both turned in quality starts as the Padres won two out of three. All three starters lasted six innings in their outings. Wood and Lamet allowed the Pirates just two runs and two hits each.

Would a quick rematch favor the hitters or pitchers?

“I've seen it play out all different ways,” Hurdle said. “I've done it a bunch of times in the years that I've been a player and the years I've been a coach and a manager, I've seen it happen. You've heard me say it over and over. It will all depend on the execution of the pitches by the pitchers.”

But Hurdle added having faced an unfamiliar pitcher so recently could be a help at times.

With Wood and Lamet on the mound, San Diego won the first two games 3-2 and 4-2 last weekend. In the third game, Richard allowed four runs in six innings, and the Pirates won 7-1.

“We know them better,” Hurdle said. “The one thing we did was we got to feel them in the box. There is some street cred to that. You can watch all the video you want. It's not like hitting off a guy. We got to face the guys. We got to stand in the box and feel their stuff.”

Productive rookie

Josh Bell entered Friday with an RBI in four consecutive games and 11 RBIs in his past 12. The rookie first baseman has been so productive driving in runs lately that, since June 28, only the Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado (37), the Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras (30) and the Miami Marlins' Marcell Ozuna (30) have had more RBIs in the National League than Bell (25).

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer.