Pirates win on Sean Rodriguez's walk-off homer

Four outs was one too many for Pirates closer Felipe Rivero to try to lock down his 10th save Sunday.

Rivero was called out to protect a two-run lead with two outs in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres. Rivero hung tough until the ninth, when Manuel Margot hit a tying single.

Sean Rodriguez bailed out Rivero in the 12th by hitting his third career walk-off home run, a solo shot to left field that lifted the Pirates to a 5-4 victory against the Pirates.

Rodriguez was the hero in his first game back with the Pirates, who acquired him Saturday from the Atlanta Braves. He hit a career-high 18 home runs with the Pirates last season.

Dovydas Neverauskas picked up his first career win.

Rivero faced seven batters and threw 41 pitches. It's his third-highest pitch total among 177 outings in the majors.

When he was a middle reliever with the Washington Nationals, Rivero threw 45 pitches against the Pirates on July 17, 2016, and 42 pitches against the Chicago Cubs on June 6, 2015. Both of those were three-inning outings.

On Sunday, Rivero worked on one day's rest after throwing one scoreless inning in Friday's series opener.

With one out, Rivero walked Hunter Renfroe and gave up a single to Austin Hedges. With two outs, he issued a full-count walk to Hector Sanchez.

Rivero's 38th pitch, a 97 mph fastball to Margot, was nowhere near the strike zone. The 39th made catcher Chris Stewart shoot up out of his crouch to corral it.

Two pitches later, Margot caught up with a 95 mph four-seamer and lined it into left field for a two-run single.

It was Rivero's first blown save of the season. Only four of his nine saves have required three outs.

The Padres scored a pair of runs in the first inning off right-hander Jameson Taillon. After Margot drew a leadoff walk, center fielder Andrew McCutchen robbed Carlos Asuaje of extra bases by making a leaping catch at the wall.

With two outs, Cory Spangenberg lined an RBI single and went to third base on Wil Myers' single. Spangenberg scored on a wild pitch.

After that misfire, Taillon struck out eight of the next 13 batters. He retired 12 in a row from the third through the sixth innings.

Taillon went 61⁄3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits. It was a solid rebound from his previous outing, when the Cincinnati Reds tagged Taillon for eight runs in 32⁄3 innings.

The Pirates took a 4-2 lead by scoring four unearned runs in the fourth inning against left-hander Clayton Richard.

Third baseman Spangenberg let Stewart's grounder roll under his glove for an error. Starling Marte singled. With two outs, McCutchen hit an RBI single, and David Freese was hit by a pitch.

Jose Osuna blooped a three-run double that was fair by inches about halfway down the right-field line.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.