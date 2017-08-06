Pirates notebook: Moving forward without Kang

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pirates are not giving up on Jung Ho Kang, but they also are not counting on him being with the team in 2018.

After his third conviction for drunk driving in South Korea, Kang has been unable to get a work visa to play in the United States.

“That's been an unfortunate reality from the outset that he may never get a visa again,” general manager Neal Huntington said on Sunday. “We worked the process, worked the process again and have not gotten a different result. We do need to begin to prepare as if he's not coming back.”

The Pirates will continue to press for the approval of Kang's application.

“It's a harsh reality,” Huntington said. “I'd love to tell you the longer it goes, the better chances we have. In some cases, that's probably the case. In other cases, it might just mean it's not going to happen.”

Kang was set to make $2.75 million this year and $3 million in 2018. His contract has a $5.5 million club option for 2019. Kang is on MLB's restricted list, which frees the Pirates from having to pay his salary.

Huntington said Kang's status was one reason the Pirates on Saturday acquired utilityman Sean Rodriguez from the Atlanta Braves.

“If we're able to get Kang back into the country, then all of a sudden we become a strong lineup with a very strong bench,” Huntington said.

Rodriguez and third baseman David Freese are signed through 2018. That means, regardless of what happens with Kang, the Pirates have the depth to listen to trade offers for Josh Harrison this winter.

“We'll see how that plays out,” Huntington said. “It may give us the opportunity to deal from some of that strength, some of that depth, to improve other areas of the club or improve other parts of the organization.”

Numerology

Infielder Max Moroff was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to clear a spot on the active roster for Rodriguez, who was on the bench for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres.

Rodriguez asked for uniform number 3 from coach Joey Cora, who switched to No. 15. What did Rodriguez have to give up to get the number?

“We're still in negotiations,” Rodriguez said with a laugh.

Reliever George Kontos is expected to join the Pirates in time for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Kontos will wear No. 70.

Trade a stunner

Rodriguez admitted he was caught off guard by the trade that sent him back to the Pirates, for whom he played in 2014 and '15. He signed a two-year, $11.5 million deal with the Braves last winter.

“I signed with Atlanta thinking they were going to want me for a couple of years,” Rodriguez said. “It was a little shocking at first, but there also was a little sigh of joy because (I was) coming back to somewhere that not only is familiar, but where I'm viewed as family. I'm super pumped that I'm back.”

Kontos a claim and a block

Huntington said the Pirates talked about Kontos before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. The veteran right-hander became available on Aug. 1 when the San Francisco Giants put him on revocable waivers.

The Pirates wanted Kontos — and they also wanted to be sure neither the Chicago Cubs nor the Milwaukee Brewers got him.

“We claimed him because he could be a good fit for us,” Huntington said. “And we also could block him from going someplace else if we weren't able to come to an agreement (with the Giants).”

Meadows on the mend

Top prospect Austin Meadows is still rehabbing from a hamstring injury and likely is not a candidate for a September call-up.

“We may be better served to just let him recover and get him out to winter ball or … putting him on an offseason program,” Huntington said.

The Pirates try to target their call-ups for specific roles, not substantial playing time.

“September is not a tryout camp anymore,” Huntington said. “While Austin can do a lot of really good things, it may not be in his best interest to be in a smaller role. It may be in his best interest to continue to rest to get ready for winter ball or just get into an offseason program.”

Management already has talked with Meadows and his agent about playing winter ball to make up for the at-bats he's missed while on the disabled list.

Meadows is on a rehab assignment with rookie-level Bradenton and soon will be moved up to short-season Class A Morgantown. Before his injury, Meadows batted .248 in 64 games with Indianapolis.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.