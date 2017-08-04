Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates minor league report: Friday, Aug. 4, 2017

Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 11:03 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Minor league report

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 60-52) won 1-0 over Louisville (Reds). SP Nick Kingham (6-6, 4.00 ERA) went 7 23 innings, giving up three hits with two strikeouts. CF Christopher Bostick (.282) finished 2 for 3 with the lone RBI. C Elias Diaz (.260) went 2 for 4 with a double. LHP Dan Runzler (3.44 ERA) closed the game, pitching 1 13 innings for the save.

Next: Saturday at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 57-33) lost 4-2 to Trenton (Yankees). The Curve continued recorded just two hits — by DH Jordan George (.393) and RF Michael Suchy (.207) — and both runs were scored in the eighth inning after they fell behind 3-0. SP Austin Coley (4-3, 2.96 ERA) went six innings, giving up three earned runs with four strikeouts.

Next: Saturday at Trenton, 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 60-46) were swept by Florida (Braves) in a doubleheader, losing 7-4 and 3-0. In the first game, the Marauders took a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh before giving up a walk-off grand slam. SS Stephen Alemais (.469) had a double and two RBIs. 2B Mitchell Tolman (.278) went 2 for 3 with a double and a stolen base in the leadoff spot. C Christian Kelley (.257) recorded a double and an RBI. RHP Geoff Hartlieb (1-3, 4.57 ERA) took the loss, pitching 1 23 innings and giving up the grand slam. In the second game, the Marauders mustered two hits: singles by 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.272) and CF Casey Hughston (.247). SP Sam Street (3-2, 3.00 ERA) took the loss, pitching 4 23 innings, giving up three earned runs with three strikeouts.

Next: Saturday at Florida, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 50-57) won 5-1 over Delmarva (Orioles). SS Adrian Valerio (.292) hit his eighth home run of the year. Yoel Gonzalez also homered, his eighth of the season, a three-run shot. 1B Albert Baur (.286) went 3 for 4 with a double. DH Carlos Munoz (.276) also doubled. SP Oddy Nunez (3.43 ERA) allowed one hit in four innings, striking out seven. RHP Matt Anderson (8-5, 3.10 ERA) got the win in relief, pitching four no-hit innings with four strikeouts.

Next: Saturday vs. Delmarva, 6:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 26-18) won 4-1 over State College (Cardinals) in five innings. LF Chris Sharpe (.194) had a double and two RBIs, and SS Robbie Glendinning (.227) went 2 for 2 with two runs. Ike Schlabach (4-3, 2.31) allowed five hits in five innings, striking out two.

Next: Saturday at Batavia (Marlins), 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 38-30) game against Lake Erie was postponed due to rain.

Next: Saturday vs. Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

