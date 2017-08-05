Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates pregame: SeanRod returns, Marinez departs
Rob Biertempfel | Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 3:18 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Sean Rodriguez celebrates his solo home run during the third inning against the Cubs on Saturday, July 9, 2016, at PNC Park.

Utilityman Sean Rodriguez will be back in a Pirates uniform tomorrow. The club reacquired him this afternoon from the Braves for minor league infielder Connor Joe. While stuck in Parkway East traffic, I chatted dialed up Rodriguez, who answered as he was throwing clothes into suitcase at his place in Atlanta.

“I'm very excited. I can't wait to get back,” Rodriguez said. “They give you 72 hours to report, but, hey, we're only 4 12 games back, so I'll be there tomorrow!”

Rodriguez, 32, spent the past two seasons with the Pirates and batted .260 with a .768 OPS. In November, he signed a two-year, $11.5 million free-agent deal with the Braves.

Three weeks before the start of spring training, Rodriguez sustained a shoulder injury in an auto accident. He came off the disabled list on July 17 and hit hit .162 with a .677 OPS in 15 games with the Brasves.

“I'm fully healthy — back to normal and as good as before (the injury),” Rodriguez said. “It's funny, we were just starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, as far as unpacking in Atlanta, and now we have to pack it up again.'”

Joe, 24, was a first-round pick (39th overall) in 2014. In 74 games with Double-A Altoona, he batted .240 with a .718 OPS, five home runs and 30 RBI. He missed nearly the entire month of July due to a dislocated left middle finger.

>>> The Pirates also claimed RHP George Kontos off waivers from the Giants, reinstated Wade LeBlanc from the bereavement list. Reliever Jhan Marinez and minor league outfielder Danny Ortiz were designated for assignment.

In 50 outings with the Giants this season, Kontos, 32, went 0-5 with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP. He's made the eighth-most appearances among NL relievers.

>>> Saturday: Padres at Pirates, 7:05 p.m., PNC Park. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: 93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM

Padres (48-60): Lineup TBA RHP Dinelson Lamet (5-4, 5.62)

Pirates (53-56): Lineup TBA RHP Gerrit Cole (9-7, 3.97)

>>> Sunday, 1:35 p.m.: Padres LHP Clayton Richard (5-12, 5.40) vs. Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon (6-5, 4.74)

