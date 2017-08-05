Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates minor league report: Aug. 8, 2017

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 10:42 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 61-52) beat Louisville (Reds), 3-2, in Louisville. Tyler Glasnow (7-0, 1.46 ERA) continues to stand out in Triple-A as he struck out seven and walked one through six innings. Edgar Santana (1-2, 2.85) picked up his sixth save of the year, blanking the Bats in the last inning and striking out one. LF Jordan Luplow (.310) was 1 for 2 and drew three walks, and Gift Ngoepe picked up his 12th RBI of the year on a double in the fourth inning.

Next: Sunday at Louisville, 6:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 58-53) defeated Trenton (Yankees), 2-1, in New Jersey. Brandon Cumpton (1-3, 5.28) filed his first win, setting up Sean Keselica's eighth hold and Tate Scioneaux's 11th save — this one in six outs. LF Justin Maffei was 3 for 4 with two doubles and one RBI.

Next: Sunday at Trenton, 5 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 60-46) vs. Florida (Braves) was postponed because of weather.

Next: Sunday at Florida, 5:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 51-57) defeated Delmarva (Orioles), 6-3. 3B Oneil Cruz (.750) drove in three, going 3 for 4 with a home run in the seventh. Luis Escobar earned the win (9-5, 3.58) pitching 6 23 innings with nine strikeouts, four walks and three hits. Pasquale Mazzoccoli filed his first save of the season, boasting a 0.84 ERA through seven games after being promoted from Short Season-A.

Next: Sunday vs. Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 26-19) lost to Batavia (Marlins), 3-2. Catcher Deon Stafford (.303) was 1 for 4 and drove in his 23rd run. West Virginia had 10 hits to Batavia's seven but left seven men on base and recorded three errors. Scooter Hightower (1-0 2.86) went six innings and gave up one unearned run on five hits and five strikeouts. Hector Garcia (0-1, 6.75) took the loss after giving up two runs, one earned, in the seventh inning.

Next: Sunday at Batavia (Marlins), 1:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 39-31) won against Lake Erie, 6-1, in Washington. Kane Sweeney went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a double. He batting a team-best .312. Chase Cunningham (8-1, 3.18) went all seven innings, giving up one unearned run and striking out eight.

Next: Sunday vs. Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.

