Pirates pregame: Freese on a roll

David Freese is on a nice little run lately. Freese has reached base in 14 consecutive starts — going 20 for 51 (.392) with seven walks and two HBP, which helps explain his .483 OBP in that stretch. Since July 1, Freese has reached in 23 of 25 starts. His .381 OBP ranks fourth among NL third basemen behind Justin Turner (.438), Anthony Rendon (.413) and Kris Bryant (.391).

>>> Sean Rodriguez's arrival today could mean more breathers for Freese down the stretch. Rodriguez played in just 19 games at third base for the Pirates over the previous two seasons, but was there in five of his 19 games with the Braves this year. Rodriguez also will free up fellow super-U Josh Harrison to play more at third.

Yesterday's trade also could be a signal that Jung Ho Kang's days with the Pirates are over. Last week, during an interview on 93.7 FM The Fan, GM Neal Huntington for the first time raised the possibility that Kang might not be cleared to work outside of Korea in 2018. With Rodriguez and Freese both signed through next season, the Pirates might opt to cut their losses with Kang this winter.

>>> Rodriguez will wear uniform No. 3. Third base coach Joey Cora will switch to No. 15, which is the number Rodriguez wore this season with the Braves. George Kontos, who is expected to arrive tonight and join the bullpen on Monday, will wear No. 70.

GAMECAST: With the Pirates last season, Rodriguez set career highs with a .270 batting average, 18 home runs and 56 RBI. … In one career start vs. the Padres, Taillon is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA. Last year, he tossed eight scoreless innings — allowing three hits and two walks and striking out four — in a 4-0 victory over the Padres at PNC Park. … In nine games (four starts) vs. the Pirates, Richard has a 2.86 ERA. … Richard leads MLB with seven pickoffs and leads the NL with 260 ground balls induced. His 59.2 ground-ball percentage is the highest in the NL and ranks second in the majors behind Toronto's Marcus Stroman (63.3 percent).

