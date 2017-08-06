Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: Aug. 6, 2017

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 10:31 p.m.

Updated 26 minutes ago

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 61-52) was postponed because of rain.

Next: Monday vs. Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 58-54) dropped its series finale in 11 innings to Trenton, 4-2. Jin-De Jhang (.218) got the scoring started with a solo home run in the sixth, and the Curve remained quiet until Cole Tucker (.206) knocked in the tying run on a sacrifice fly in the ninth to score Justin Maffei. Trenton won on a walk-off home run by Rashad Crawford.

Next: Tuesday vs. Reading, 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 61-48) split a day-night doubleheader with Florida (Braves). The Marauders won Game 1 by a score of 5-1. With the score tied 1-1 heading into the seventh, Bradenton scored four runs to secure the victory. Will Craig (.282) hit the go-ahead RBI single before Christian Kelley (.257) added a two-RBI single to put the game out of reach. The Marauders were shut out in Game 2, 5-0. Craig and Ty Moore (.292) provided the lone offense as each recorded a double.

Next: Monday at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 52-57) defeated the Shorebirds (Orioles), 6-2, to complete the four-game sweep. Eduardo Vera (5-5, 3.13 ERA) guided the Power through seven innings while striking out seven and allowing one earned run. Victor Fernandez (.221) got the Power on the board with a two-RBI triple in the fifth, and Clark Eagan (.257) crushed a two-run homer and scored twice.

Next: Monday vs. Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short season-A, 27-19) edged Batavia (Marlins), 3-2. Gavin Wallace (1-2, 2.62) scattered three hits over five innings and did not allow an earned run. Chris Sharpe(.208) gathered two hits and scored a run while Jose Barraza (.220) hit the go-ahead two-run homer.

Next: Monday at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

Washington (Frontier League,39-32) suffered a 3-2 defeat against Lake Erie. Kyle Reese plated the game's first run on a fielder's choice in the second inning, and Hector Roa hit a solo shot, his 14th home run of the season.

Next: Wednesday vs. Schaumburg, 6:05 p.m.

