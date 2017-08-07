Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates' Williams, bullpen one-hit Tigers in 3-0 win
Chris Harlan | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 10:00 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' John Jaso celebrates his two-run home run with Francisco Cervelli during the seventh inning against the Tigers Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen makes a diving catch to rob the Tigers' Mikie Mahtook during the fifth inning Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever George Kontos delivers during the eighth inning against the Tigers Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli pumps his fist as the Tigers' Victor Martinez strikes out to end the game Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco scores past Tigers catcher James McCann during the second inning Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams reacts after getting a strike-out for the third out of the seventh inning against the Tigers Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli celebrates with Juan Nicasio after defeating the Tigers Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage greets pitcher Trevor Williams at the dugout during the seventh inning against the Tigers Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams throws during the seventh inning against the Tigers Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams delivers during the third inning against the Tigers Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle looks out from the dugout during a game against the Tigers Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams throws during the first inning against the Tigers Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever George Kontos smiles as he walks from the dugout to the bullpen at the start of game against the Tigers Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at PNC Park.

Trevor Williams gave the bullpen some needed rest.

Williams allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings Monday night, the strongest outing this season for the rookie right-hander in a 3-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Only three batters reached base against him on two walks and a single.

He combined with two relievers for the shutout.

The 25-year-old threw a season-high 107 pitches with 62 strikes. That was comfort to a bullpen taxed by extra innings a day earlier.

Right-handed newcomer George Kontos, a waiver claim from the San Francisco Giants, threw one scoreless inning on his first day with the Pirates. Kontos used just nine pitches for a groundout, a flyout and a strikeout in the eighth. With closer Felipe Rivero unavailable after a long outing Sunday, Juan Nicasio earned the save with a scoreless ninth.

The win was the Pirates' fourth in five games.

They used an RBI double from Francisco Cervelli and a pinch-hit, two-run homer from John Jaso to scratch together three runs off Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann (8-8). The left-hander was solid over seven innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs.

But Williams was nearly flawless.

Tigers catcher James McCann managed the only hit, a leadoff single in the third. McCann stole second, but Williams needed just 11 pitches to escape his only jam. He struck out Dixon Machado looking, forced a groundout by Zimmermann and Ian Kinsler flew out.

Williams struck out five.

This was the first of four consecutive games against the Tigers, with two in Pittsburgh and two in Detroit. The teams have become familiar with one another, having faced each other in an interleague series six seasons in a row. After visiting Detroit, the Pirates will travel to Toronto for three more interleague games.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the second when Cervelli doubled to score Gregory Polanco, who had walked two batters earlier. Cervelli and Zimmermann had battled through an eight-pitch at-bat, with the catcher fouling off four pitches. With a 3-2 count, Cervelli drove Zimmermann's pitch to the wall in right center.

In the seventh, Jaso's homer pushed the lead to 3-0. Jaso drove a full-count pitch from Zimmermann to right, scoring Cervelli. The home run was Jaso's eighth this season, which includes three pinch-hit blasts. Jaso has six pinch-hit homers in his career.

Williams has pitched well at PNC Park. He allowed more than three earned runs just once in his eight previous home starts this season. He entered Monday ranked fifth among National League rookies in innings pitched (98.2) and tied for sixth in strikeouts (71). His ERA was fourth best among NL rookies with at least 90 innings pitched.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

