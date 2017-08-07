Pirates' Clint Hurdle: Don Baylor was 'passionate competitor'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Clint Hurdle started his coaching climb from minor league instructor to major league manager, Don Baylor was “the first believer.”

It was Baylor who gave Hurdle his first major league job, as hitting coach on his Colorado Rockies staff in 1997. Baylor, who died Monday of cancer at 68, was “a compassionate man, a passionate competitor,” said Hurdle, who remained close friends with Baylor and his wife, Rebecca.

“He felt very confident in my abilities,” said Hurdle, who reflected Monday on their decades of friendship. “He might have felt more confident in my abilities than I did. He gave me that shot, and our relationship developed over the years.”

Baylor coached the Rockies from 1993-98 as the expansion team's first manager. Hurdle led the team from 2002-09.

When Hurdle managed the National League all-stars in 2008, he made Baylor an honorary coach for the game at Yankee Stadium, where Baylor had played from 1983-85. A year later, Hurdle hired Baylor as the Rockies' hitting coach — a role reversal for the two.

Baylor was “just a wonderful guy to be taught the game by,” Hurdle said. “I got to spend time with him and hear the stories of the Orioles back in the day when he came up. He had some real baseball stories. Things he had seen, places he had been, managerial experiences. It's a sad day for the game.”

Baylor was the 1979 American League MVP and reached the World Series three times in three years from 1986-88, making each appearance with a different team.

“He would say he was fortunate to be in the right place at the right time,” Hurdle said. “I think all you had to do was spend time around him and realize he had something to do with it.”

Rivero's role

Asked to navigate another four-out save, Felipe Rivero threw 41 pitches Sunday, the third-most in his 177 major league outings.

“That was a lot,” he said Monday. “Probably by the 30th pitch, I was a little gassed.”

Rivero, who entered with two outs in the eighth, allowed two hits, two walks and two runs and was charged with his first blown save. He was pulled two outs into the ninth, but the hard-throwing left-hander said his multiple-inning workload isn't an issue.

Five of his nine saves this season required more than three outs.

“It wasn't that,” said Rivero, who instead blamed his fatigue on lengthy at-bats by Wil Myers and Hunter Renfroe. Myers struck out on 10 pitches, and Renfroe walked on eight. They combined for six foul balls.

“In those 3-2 counts, I was pushing too hard,” Rivero said. “You saw that every fastball was 99 or 100. … I think I made too many pitches to those two hitters.”

Rivero fell behind 2-0 to the final two batters he faced.

“I couldn't find my release point at that point,” he said. “I was trying so hard, but it was one of those days: Your body feels tired, and you can't keep up. It was just that day for me.”

Rivero was unavailable to pitch Monday but was optimistic he'd be available again Tuesday.

As a middle reliever with the Washington Nationals, Rivero threw 45 pitches against the Pirates on July 17, 2016, and 42 pitches against the Chicago Cubs on June 6, 2015. Both were three-inning outings.

“I was gassed,” he said. “I came in the locker room, and it took me 10 minutes just to get my heart rate back to normal.”

‘Going to love Ray'

When relief pitcher George Kontos learned the Pirates had claimed him off waivers, his first call was to former teammate Ryan Vogelsong.

“He's a very good friend of mine, a teammate of mine for a long time,” said Kontos, who earned two World Series rings with the San Francisco Giants. “The first thing he said was, ‘You're going to love Ray.' ”

Another former Pirates pitcher, J.A. Happ, reached out to Kontos with a text-message endorsement of pitching coach Ray Searage. Happ and Kontos were college teammates Northwestern.

“Everybody who I've spoken to about (Searage) has nothing but great things to say,” Kontos said, “so I'm looking forward to working with him as well.”

Kontos joined the team Monday, and right-hander Dovydas Neverauskas was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Kontos, 32, made 50 appearances this season and went 0-5 with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP. He could pitch the seventh or eighth inning, Hurdle said.

“His numbers speak for themselves,” Hurdle said. “... This man is a workhorse.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.