Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates' Clint Hurdle: Don Baylor was 'passionate competitor'
Chris Harlan | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 7:14 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle looks out from the dugout during a game against the Tigers Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 12 minutes ago

When Clint Hurdle started his coaching climb from minor league instructor to major league manager, Don Baylor was “the first believer.”

It was Baylor who gave Hurdle his first major league job, as hitting coach on his Colorado Rockies staff in 1997. Baylor, who died Monday of cancer at 68, was “a compassionate man, a passionate competitor,” said Hurdle, who remained close friends with Baylor and his wife, Rebecca.

“He felt very confident in my abilities,” said Hurdle, who reflected Monday on their decades of friendship. “He might have felt more confident in my abilities than I did. He gave me that shot, and our relationship developed over the years.”

Baylor coached the Rockies from 1993-98 as the expansion team's first manager. Hurdle led the team from 2002-09.

When Hurdle managed the National League all-stars in 2008, he made Baylor an honorary coach for the game at Yankee Stadium, where Baylor had played from 1983-85. A year later, Hurdle hired Baylor as the Rockies' hitting coach — a role reversal for the two.

Baylor was “just a wonderful guy to be taught the game by,” Hurdle said. “I got to spend time with him and hear the stories of the Orioles back in the day when he came up. He had some real baseball stories. Things he had seen, places he had been, managerial experiences. It's a sad day for the game.”

Baylor was the 1979 American League MVP and reached the World Series three times in three years from 1986-88, making each appearance with a different team.

“He would say he was fortunate to be in the right place at the right time,” Hurdle said. “I think all you had to do was spend time around him and realize he had something to do with it.”

Rivero's role

Asked to navigate another four-out save, Felipe Rivero threw 41 pitches Sunday, the third-most in his 177 major league outings.

“That was a lot,” he said Monday. “Probably by the 30th pitch, I was a little gassed.”

Rivero, who entered with two outs in the eighth, allowed two hits, two walks and two runs and was charged with his first blown save. He was pulled two outs into the ninth, but the hard-throwing left-hander said his multiple-inning workload isn't an issue.

Five of his nine saves this season required more than three outs.

“It wasn't that,” said Rivero, who instead blamed his fatigue on lengthy at-bats by Wil Myers and Hunter Renfroe. Myers struck out on 10 pitches, and Renfroe walked on eight. They combined for six foul balls.

“In those 3-2 counts, I was pushing too hard,” Rivero said. “You saw that every fastball was 99 or 100. … I think I made too many pitches to those two hitters.”

Rivero fell behind 2-0 to the final two batters he faced.

“I couldn't find my release point at that point,” he said. “I was trying so hard, but it was one of those days: Your body feels tired, and you can't keep up. It was just that day for me.”

Rivero was unavailable to pitch Monday but was optimistic he'd be available again Tuesday.

As a middle reliever with the Washington Nationals, Rivero threw 45 pitches against the Pirates on July 17, 2016, and 42 pitches against the Chicago Cubs on June 6, 2015. Both were three-inning outings.

“I was gassed,” he said. “I came in the locker room, and it took me 10 minutes just to get my heart rate back to normal.”

‘Going to love Ray'

When relief pitcher George Kontos learned the Pirates had claimed him off waivers, his first call was to former teammate Ryan Vogelsong.

“He's a very good friend of mine, a teammate of mine for a long time,” said Kontos, who earned two World Series rings with the San Francisco Giants. “The first thing he said was, ‘You're going to love Ray.' ”

Another former Pirates pitcher, J.A. Happ, reached out to Kontos with a text-message endorsement of pitching coach Ray Searage. Happ and Kontos were college teammates Northwestern.

“Everybody who I've spoken to about (Searage) has nothing but great things to say,” Kontos said, “so I'm looking forward to working with him as well.”

Kontos joined the team Monday, and right-hander Dovydas Neverauskas was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Kontos, 32, made 50 appearances this season and went 0-5 with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP. He could pitch the seventh or eighth inning, Hurdle said.

“His numbers speak for themselves,” Hurdle said. “... This man is a workhorse.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.