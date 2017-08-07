Pirates minor league report: Aug. 7, 2017

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 62-52) won 4-0 over Buffalo (Blue Jays). The Indians scored all four runs in the fourth inning, and the pitching dominated from start to finish, giving up just three hits. SP Steven Brault (9-5, 2.06 ERA) threw a gem, pitching seven shutout innings, giving up just three hits with two strikeouts. LF Jordan Luplow (.333) went 3 for 3 witha double and a couple of singles. C Elias Diaz (.265) got the damage started in the fourth with a two-RBI double, finishing 1 for 4. 3B Phil Gosselin (.277) added a two-RBI double, also going 1 for 4.

Next: Tuesday vs. Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 58-54) was idle. Right-handed SP Casey Sadler (1-2, 3.80) is scheduled to get the start for the Curve in tomorrow's series opener. The Curve lead the season series 3-0 over Reading (Phillies).

Next: Tuesday vs. Reading, 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 61-49) lost 13-3 to Lakeland (Tigers). The Marauders had a rough day on the mound, giving up 13 runs on 19 hits. DH Mitchell Tolman (.280) hit his sixth home run of the season, a solo shot, and added a single, going 2 for 4 with one RBI. CF Casey Hughston (.245) went 1 for 4 with a triple. LF Ty Moore (.293) went 1 for 3 with a single, two RBIs and a stolen base. SP Cam Vieaux (3-4, 4.53) took the loss, pitching 5 2⁄ 3 innings, giving up six runs, all earned, with four strikeouts.

Next: Tuesday at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 53-57) won 8-2 over Lakewood (Phillies). The Power took an early 1-0 lead in the first and came alive late, scoring five runs in the sixth to take a 6-0 lead. SP Mike Wallace (3-6, 3.54) allowed two runs and struck out nine over 6 2⁄ 3 innings of work and earned the victory. The Power totaled 11 hits, including five doubles. CF Garrett Brown (.310) was a perfect 3 for 3 with two runs scored, and 1B Albert Baur (.282) added a base hit and three RBIs.

Next: Tuesday vs. Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 28-19) won 6-3 over Batavia (Marlins). The Black Bears went down 2-0 early but quickly responded with a three-run third inning and added insurance runs in the eighth and ninth. They were able to take advantage of Batavia's five errors. LF Austin Meadows (.333) went 1 for 3 with a double, a couple of walks and two RBIs in his rehab stint. 3B Raul Siri (.269) went 2 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. RHP Adam Oller (2-2, 1.00) got the win in relief, pitching four innings, giving up just two hits and no runs with four strikeouts.

Next: Tuesday vs. Brooklyn (Mets)

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 39-32) was idle. The Wild Things sit in second place of the East division behind Schaumburg. The Wild Things own a 2-1 season series record against Schaumburg.

Next: Wednesday vs. Schaumburg, 6:05 p.m.