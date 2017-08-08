Chad Kuhl's strong outing, RBIs carry Pirates past Tigers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the second night in a row, one of the Pirates' youngest arms contained the Detroit Tigers lineup and a former Triple Crown star.

Hard-throwing right-hander Chad Kuhl showed hitters more than his fastball Tuesday night and carried a shutout into the sixth inning of a 6-3 victory at PNC Park, one day after teammate Trevor Williams one-hit the interleague rival. Kuhl is 24, Williams 25, and consecutive quality starts from the young back-of-the-rotation starters earned the Pirates their fifth win in six games.

“You don't want to put too much pressure on pitching, but that's what matters,” infielder David Freese said. “If you can get your starters rolling with quality start after quality start, it eases up on the offense a little bit.”

Andrew McCutchen hit his 23rd home run, a solo shot during the Pirates' three-run fourth inning, and Freese had two hits, a run and an RBI as manager Clint Hurdle leaned on a right-handed-heavy lineup against Tigers lefty Matthew Boyd.

The Pirates collected 10 hits, and even Kuhl contributed with a two-run single for his first career RBIs. After swinging wildly at one curveball, Kuhl poked the second over the shortstop.

“I was selling out to a heater, if you couldn't tell,” Kuhl said. “I got the slow curveball. … I got it again and stayed on it just a little bit better that second time.”

It was the second consecutive quality start for Kuhl (5-7), who threw seven scoreless in his last outing. Freese said he has noticed a difference in the second-year pitcher.

“He's more like a bulldog out there,” Freese said.

Fastball execution still was key, but this time Kuhl also effectively mixed in his curveball and slider. He allowed three runs on five hits in six strong innings. All three runs came in the sixth inning. He walked one and struck out six, including a five-pitch swinging strikeout of Miguel Cabrera in the fourth inning.

“Instead of in the past when I just had a slider, adding the curveball is another weapon,” Kuhl said. “… Instead of them just selling out fastball/slider, you throw in there something that's another 8 to 10 mph slower to get them off-balance.”

Kuhl threw 90 pitches with 56 strikes and two wild pitches. He reached six three-ball counts but walked just one.

“When it got to some push counts, he threw strikes and he made pitches,” Hurdle said.

A.J. Schugel, George Kontos and Felipe Rivero combined for three scoreless innings in relief. Rivero bounced back from a 41-pitch outing Sunday to earn his 10th save.

This was the second of a four-game interleague series that switches to Comerica Park for the final two. The Pirates play Wednesday and Thursday in Detroit before heading to Toronto for three more against the American League.

Boyd (5-6) allowed six runs on nine hits in four innings. He retired the first six batters in order. But in the third, the Pirates took a 1-0 lead when Starling Marte dropped a two-out single into right, scoring Jordy Mercer, who had doubled.

“That shadow (on the field), that's what changed,” McCutchen said. “That's not a surprise here. You know what you're going to get those first few innings. It's tough to see. It's a tough battle. That's the way it's always been here. It never changes. Sometimes you can only hope for overcast.”

The Pirates scored three more in the fourth, the first on McCutchen's leadoff homer to center. The Pirates then loaded the bases with singles by Freese and Sean Rodriguez and a walk to Francisco Cervelli. With two outs, Kuhl dropped a two-run single to make it 4-0.

Boyd quickly was pulled in the fifth after allowing consecutive no-out singles to Josh Harrison, McCutchen and Freese, which scored Harrison. McCutchen scored on a Mercer sacrifice fly to lead 6-0.

In the sixth, the Tigers scored three runs on three hits. An RBI double by right fielder Jim Adduci scored Jeimer Candelario. A wild pitch by Kuhl scored Ian Kinsler, and a sacrifice fly scored Adduci.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.