Pirates

Pirates notebook: Fatigue not a factor for Juan Nicasio
Chris Harlan | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 8:00 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli celebrates with reliever Juan Nicasio after defeating the Tigers on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Starling Marte drives in a run with a base hit during the third inning against the Tigers Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 2 hours ago

When Juan Nicasio delivered a perfect ninth inning Monday, the outing was his fourth in six days, a testament to the reliever's stamina.

“He said he's available again today,” manager Clint Hurdle said Tuesday before ruling him out. “He's a very physically strong man.”

Nicasio leads the majors with 56 appearances this season, one more than Cardinals reliever Matt Bowman entering Tuesday. It also is four more than last season, when Nicasio made 12 starts.

Now a full-time reliever, the 6-foot-4, 255-pound right-hander has bolstered the back end of the Pirates bullpen with a 2.25 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 52 innings.

“He's held up extremely well,” Hurdle said. “We've actually had to pull the reins back on him on the times he says he's available.”

Nicasio hasn't allowed a run in nine consecutive relief appearances, a streak that stretches to July 20. He has allowed just two hits and three walks during the span. The Pirates experimented with him as a reliever who could throw multiple innings, but this season he has settled comfortably into a late-game, one-inning role.

“He's much more value to us pitching three or four times a week than he would be two or three,” Hurdle said. “In the eighth-inning role, you look at the numbers. They get your attention.”

With closer Felipe Rivero resting Monday, Nicasio needed 12 pitches for his second save. Efficiency isn't Nicasio's strength, so the Pirates limit him to one-inning workloads. He has thrown at least 20 pitches in an inning 13 times, including a 28-pitch effort Aug. 2 against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Pirates have worked to improve Nicasio's efficiency but don't want that mindset to restrict him.

“He needs to get out there and let it eat,” Hurdle said. “If it takes 20, it takes 20. If it takes 18, it takes 18.”

DH decisions

The lineup sheet on Hurdle's desk had hand-written names scratched out in black marker. With five days ahead in American League parks, he was drafting potential lineups with a designated hitter.

“We're going to have five opportunities to mix and match,” Hurdle said. “I've mapped some stuff out, but I'll also talk to Andrew (McCutchen) first and see what his thoughts are.”

The Pirates have two games in Detroit and then three in Toronto. Hurdle noted Toronto has artificial turf, which could be a reason to make McCutchen the DH.

“We have the opportunity to get Andrew off his feet if need be,” said Hurdle, who noted Gregory Polanco or several others also could DH. “We have the opportunity to get (David) Freese matched up against left-handed pitching if need be. A guy like (Adam) Frazier could play. (John) Jaso can now play the field if you pull (Josh) Bell out. We'll look to move those guys around.”

Adding a designated hitter spot to the lineup isn't always an equalizing move for a National League team, said Hurdle, noting there were times his Rockies teams considered it a disadvantage.

“We didn't have an extra man,” he said. “We're much better suited for that now (in Pittsburgh). There are a lot of teams in the American League that spend a lot of money on that guy they're putting in the DH spot. That's not something you build your club for in the offseason.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

