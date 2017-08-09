Pirates minor league report: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 63-52) won 5-3 over Buffalo (Blue Jays). RF Jordan Luplow (.344) went 2 for 3 with his sixth home run and three RBIs. CF Danny Ortiz (.259) doubled, and 1B Edwin Espinal (.342) went 2 for 4 with an RBI. SP Clay Holmes (8-5, 3.44 ERA) pitched five innings, giving up two earned runs with three strikeouts. LHP Dan Runzler (3.41 ERA) earned his fifth save.

Next: Wednesday vs. Buffalo, 1:35 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 58-55) lost 5-4 to Reading (Phillies) in 10 innings. 2B Pablo Reyes (.270) went 2 for 5 with a triple and an RBI. And C Jin-De Jhang (.223) went 2 for 4 with an RBI and his first stolen base of the season. RHP Tate Scioneaux (6-5, 1.97 ERA) took the loss in relief.

Next: Wednesday vs. Reading, 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 61-50) lost 5-4 to Lakeland (Tigers). The Marauders blew a 4-3 lead going into the bottom of the ninth, losing on a walk-off hit with one out. C Kevin Krause (.297) went 1 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI. LHP Daniel Zamora (2-3, 1.91 ERA) gave up three hits and two runs in 1⁄ 3 of an inning.

Next: Wednesday at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 54-57) won 2-1 over Lakewood (Phillies). The Power broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth on a RBI single by RF Clark Eagan (.257), who recorded both RBIs for the Power. And 1B Albert Baur (.287) went 2 for 2 with a double and a single. RHP Dylan Prohoroff (2-1, 4.99 ERA) recorded the win in relief, pitching two shutout innings with three strikeouts.

Next: Wednesday vs. Lakewood, 12:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 29-19) won 7-3 against Brooklyn (Mets). 1B Lucas Tancas (.25) went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs. 3B Dylan Busby (.174) went 1 for 2 with two runs and two stolen bases.

Next: Wednesday vs. Brooklyn, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 39-32) was idle.

Next: Wednesday vs. Schaumburg, 6:05 p.m. (doubleheader)