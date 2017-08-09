Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 12:42 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 63-52) won 5-3 over Buffalo (Blue Jays). RF Jordan Luplow (.344) went 2 for 3 with his sixth home run and three RBIs. CF Danny Ortiz (.259) doubled, and 1B Edwin Espinal (.342) went 2 for 4 with an RBI. SP Clay Holmes (8-5, 3.44 ERA) pitched five innings, giving up two earned runs with three strikeouts. LHP Dan Runzler (3.41 ERA) earned his fifth save.

Next: Wednesday vs. Buffalo, 1:35 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 58-55) lost 5-4 to Reading (Phillies) in 10 innings. 2B Pablo Reyes (.270) went 2 for 5 with a triple and an RBI. And C Jin-De Jhang (.223) went 2 for 4 with an RBI and his first stolen base of the season. RHP Tate Scioneaux (6-5, 1.97 ERA) took the loss in relief.

Next: Wednesday vs. Reading, 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 61-50) lost 5-4 to Lakeland (Tigers). The Marauders blew a 4-3 lead going into the bottom of the ninth, losing on a walk-off hit with one out. C Kevin Krause (.297) went 1 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI. LHP Daniel Zamora (2-3, 1.91 ERA) gave up three hits and two runs in 13 of an inning.

Next: Wednesday at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 54-57) won 2-1 over Lakewood (Phillies). The Power broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth on a RBI single by RF Clark Eagan (.257), who recorded both RBIs for the Power. And 1B Albert Baur (.287) went 2 for 2 with a double and a single. RHP Dylan Prohoroff (2-1, 4.99 ERA) recorded the win in relief, pitching two shutout innings with three strikeouts.

Next: Wednesday vs. Lakewood, 12:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 29-19) won 7-3 against Brooklyn (Mets). 1B Lucas Tancas (.25) went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs. 3B Dylan Busby (.174) went 1 for 2 with two runs and two stolen bases.

Next: Wednesday vs. Brooklyn, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 39-32) was idle.

Next: Wednesday vs. Schaumburg, 6:05 p.m. (doubleheader)

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.