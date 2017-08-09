Pirates unveil uniforms for Little League Classic, Players Weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pirates and other MLB teams will be wearing colorful uniforms with nicknames for Players Weekend on Aug. 25-27, the league announced Wednesday.

The promo, new this year, will feature teams in non-traditional uniforms with designs inspired by youth-league uniforms, according to MLB.

The Pirates colors will still be black and yellow, but the hats will feature a throw-back buccaneer logo.

The Bucs will wear their uniforms ahead of the league when they play the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 20 in Williamsport, Pa., in the Little League Classic game during the Little League World Series.

In place of names on the back of the uniforms players can opt for a nickname. Here are some expected Pirates nicknames, according to Pirates.com :

Andrew McCutchen: "CUTCH"

Gerrit Cole: "COLE TRAIN"

Starling Marte: "TATO"

Gregory Polanco: "EL COFFEE"

Josh Harrison: "J HAY"

David Freese: "DAVEHUMAN"

Josh Bell: "JB"

Jameson Taillon: "J-MO"

Felipe Rivero: "NIGHTMARE"

Ivan Nova: "SUPER NOVA"

Fans can purchase the special jerseys and hats at the MLB shop.

. @MLB announced the jerseys we'll wear for the 8/20 Little League Classic AND during Player's Weekend (8/25-27)! https://t.co/u2IYnZNf52 pic.twitter.com/ZEsiY2nm1v — Pirates (@Pirates) August 9, 2017