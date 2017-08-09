Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates unveil uniforms for Little League Classic, Players Weekend
Frank Carnevale | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 1:45 p.m.
The Pirates jersey for Players Weekend on Aug. 25-27.
The Pirates will wear special uniforms with nicknames for the Little League Classic game on Aug. 20, 2017 and Players Weekend on Aug. 25-27, 2017, the league announced Wednesday.
The Pirates hat for Players Weekend on Aug. 25-27.
The Pirates and other MLB teams will be wearing colorful uniforms with nicknames for Players Weekend on Aug. 25-27, the league announced Wednesday.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Pirates and other MLB teams will be wearing colorful uniforms with nicknames for Players Weekend on Aug. 25-27, the league announced Wednesday.

The promo, new this year, will feature teams in non-traditional uniforms with designs inspired by youth-league uniforms, according to MLB.

The Pirates colors will still be black and yellow, but the hats will feature a throw-back buccaneer logo.

The Bucs will wear their uniforms ahead of the league when they play the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 20 in Williamsport, Pa., in the Little League Classic game during the Little League World Series.

In place of names on the back of the uniforms players can opt for a nickname. Here are some expected Pirates nicknames, according to Pirates.com :

Andrew McCutchen: "CUTCH"

Gerrit Cole: "COLE TRAIN"

Starling Marte: "TATO"

Gregory Polanco: "EL COFFEE"

Josh Harrison: "J HAY"

David Freese: "DAVEHUMAN"

Josh Bell: "JB"

Jameson Taillon: "J-MO"

Felipe Rivero: "NIGHTMARE"

Ivan Nova: "SUPER NOVA"

Fans can purchase the special jerseys and hats at the MLB shop.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.