Tigers maul Pirates as Ivan Nova falters again

DETROIT — Justin Verlander frustrated the Pirates, again. So did Ivan Nova, albeit in a different way.

Nova gave another baffling performance Wednesday in the Pirates' 10-0 loss against the Detroit Tigers.

The wipeout kept the Pirates 31⁄2 games back of the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs, who also lost.

"It was a game for a while, then it got away from us late," manager Clint Hurdle said.

Nova (10-9) wasn't awful, but he also never seemed to fully be in control. It's a trend that began around mid-June and has intensified over the past few weeks.

The strikes were there — 68 of Nova's 98 pitches were in the zone. But not every strike is a good strike.

"I was aggressive to the hitters, but a lot of times I got too much of the plate," Nova said.

Verlander (8-7), meanwhile, carried a no-hitter into the sixth. He wound up working eight innings and allowed one hit — Josh Bell's two-out double in the sixth — walked three and struck out six.

In 2012, Verlander lost out on a no-hitter when Josh Harrison got a broken-bat single with one out in the ninth. Over eight career starts against the Pirates, Verlander is 5-2 with a 3.51 ERA.

"We're fortunate that we only see him once a year, which is plenty," Hurdle said. "At times, it's been too much."

This was one of those nights.

"We had good at-bats. He was just able to work the ball up in the zone and work the corners," Josh Harrison said. "A lot of us felt we were right on some stuff, but he elevated a few in the zone. You could see from some of the flyouts and popups. He threw it in the zone where it looked good, but it was just a little higher than you anticipated."

Eight of Verlander's first 10 pitches were four-seamers. His velocity was about 94 mph at the outset, then touched 98 mph in the sixth.

"He was the first guy we started talking about having different gears," Hurdle said. "He'd open a game at 91-93 mph, the move it up in the fourth and fifth, then add another gear in the sixth or seventh. He's an intense competitor who knows how to finish with a really good skill set."

Nova went 61⁄3 innings and allowed six runs on 10 hits. It was the deepest he had worked and the most pitches he had thrown (98) since he beat the Cubs on July 8.

It also was the fifth time in 23 starts this season Nova allowed double-digit hits.

Since the All-Star break, Nova has gone 1-3 with a 6.67 ERA and a 1.73 WHIP in five starts.

"I'm putting a good effort on it," Nova said. "Obviously, I'm not getting the results that I'd like. That's part of this game. I haven't been pitching really good since the All-Star break, but that won't get me down."

On May 20, Nova wrenched his knee while trying to field a grounder. Five days later, he nearly didn't make his scheduled start against the Atlanta Braves.

Nova was solid that afternoon against the Braves, but since then his ERA has gone up by more than a point to 3.87 and his outings have gotten shorter.

"I keep missing," Nova said. "My location hasn't been the same. We'll keep working on it. I won't give up. I'll keep fighting, trusting (my stuff) and going after hitters."

The Tigers put their leadoff batter on base in each of the first four innings and took a 3-0 lead.

Things got better in the middle innings. The fifth inning was vintage Nova: three outs on nine pitches.

Nova fell apart with one out in the seventh. He issued back-to-back walks, then plunked Miguel Cabrera on the elbow with a two-strike pitch. Nicholas Castellanos lined a three-run triple to right-center field.

"(Nova's) always got a ground ball in his pocket, or at least that's what you think," Hurdle said. "I may have asked him to do something he didn't have the weaponry to do at that point."

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.