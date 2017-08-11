Scouting report for Saturday, Aug. 12: Pirates at Blue Jays
Pirates gameday
at Blue Jays
1:07 p.m.
Rogers Centre, Toronto
TV/radio: AT&T SportsNet/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP
Trevor Williams
(5-4, 4.17)
Blue Jays RHP
Chris Rowley
(MLB debut)
Gamecast: Rowley will be called up to add depth to a rotation that recently lost Francisco Liriano (trade) and Aaron Sanchez (blister). Rowley was undrafted out of the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., in 2013. He signed with the Blue Jays as a free agent and pitched in nine games in rookie ball before leaving to fulfill his two-year military commitment. His fastball tops out in the low 90s mph, and he throws a sinker, slider and changeup. … Williams has never faced the Blue Jays. In two career interleague outings, he is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA. … The Pirates have used five different designated hitters: Andrew McCutchen, Gregory Polanco, David Freese, Josh Bell and Adam Frazier. That group hit a combined 8 for 25 (.320) over the first seven interleague road games this season.
Next up
Saturday, 1:07 p.m.: Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (5-7, 4.53) vs. Blue Jays LHP J.A. Happ (5-8, 3.77)