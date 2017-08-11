Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Scouting report for Saturday, Aug. 12: Pirates at Blue Jays
Rob Biertempfel | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 7:12 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams delivers during the third inning against the Tigers Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 7 minutes ago

Pirates gameday

at Blue Jays

1:07 p.m.

Rogers Centre, Toronto

TV/radio: AT&T SportsNet/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP

Trevor Williams

(5-4, 4.17)

Blue Jays RHP

Chris Rowley

(MLB debut)

Gamecast: Rowley will be called up to add depth to a rotation that recently lost Francisco Liriano (trade) and Aaron Sanchez (blister). Rowley was undrafted out of the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., in 2013. He signed with the Blue Jays as a free agent and pitched in nine games in rookie ball before leaving to fulfill his two-year military commitment. His fastball tops out in the low 90s mph, and he throws a sinker, slider and changeup. … Williams has never faced the Blue Jays. In two career interleague outings, he is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA. … The Pirates have used five different designated hitters: Andrew McCutchen, Gregory Polanco, David Freese, Josh Bell and Adam Frazier. That group hit a combined 8 for 25 (.320) over the first seven interleague road games this season.

Next up

Saturday, 1:07 p.m.: Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (5-7, 4.53) vs. Blue Jays LHP J.A. Happ (5-8, 3.77)

