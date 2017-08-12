Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Scouting report for Sunday, Aug. 13: Pirates at Blue Jays

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 5:15 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl drives in two runs with a base hit during the fourth inning against the Tigers Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at PNC Park.

Pirates gameday

at Blue Jays

1:07 p.m., Rogers Centre, Toronto

TV/radio: AT&T SportsNet/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP

Chad Kuhl

(5-7, 4.53)

Blue Jays LHP

J.A. Happ

(5-8, 3.77)

Gamecast: The Blue Jays have used 12 starting pitchers this season. … In his last outing Tuesday, Happ gave up a run on four hits in 5 23 innings vs. the Yankees. He struck out five and matched his career-high with four walks. … Kuhl has never faced the Blue Jays. In four interleague starts, he is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA. Kuhl was in line to win two of those games, but fell victim to blown saves. … Andrew McCutchen's third-inning double Friday was his 525th extra-base hit, which moved him into seventh place on the franchise list. He also played in his 1,303rd game, which moved him past Al Oliver for 14th on the club's all-time list. … On Saturday, the Blue Jays put Russell Martin on the 10-day DL with a strained left oblique.

Next up

Tuesday, 7:40 p.m.: Pirates RHP Ivan Nova (10-9, 3.87) vs. Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 1.50)

