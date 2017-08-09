Pirates minor league report: Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017

Minor League Report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 63-53) lost 3-1 to Buffalo (Blue Jays). SS Kevin Newman (.274) got the Indians' lone hit. The run came on a sacrifice fly from 1B Eric Wood (.232), driving in 3B Phil Gosselin (.270). SP Drew Hutchinson (6-8, 3.73 ERA) took the loss, giving up two earned runs and striking out five in 6 2⁄ 3 innings.

Next: Thursday vs. Syracuse (Nationals), 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 59-55) won 6-4 over against Reading (Phillies). Jonathan Schwind hit a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie. 1B Jerrick Suiter (.296) had two RBIs, and SS Cole Tucker (.211) tripled and scored. Yeudy Garcia (4-7, 5.88) picked up the win, throwing one scoreless inning of relief. Luis Heredia (2.95) threw 1 1⁄ 3 perfect innings for his first save.

Next: Thursday vs. Reading, 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 62-50) won 6-4 over Lakeland (Tigers). 2B Logan Ratledge (.257) went 3 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs. 3B Mitchell Tolman (.279) had a double and two walks. SS Alfredo Reyes (.230) finished 2 for 4 with a stolen base. SP Bret Helton (7-1, 3.42 ERA) got the win, pitching six innings and giving up four earned runs with three strikeouts. RHP Geoff Hartlieb (4.13 ERA) pitched 2 1⁄ 3 shutout innings in relief with four strikeouts, earning his first save.

Next: Thursday vs. Charlotte (Rays), 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 55-57) won 8-5 over Lakewood (Phillies). RF Clark Eagan (.265) fell a home run short of the cycle, going 4 for 5 with three RBIs. SS Adrian Valerio (.302) went 3 for 4 with a double. 1B Albert Baur (.286) hit his seventh home run of the year, a two-run shot, and had three RBIs. And CF Garrett Brown (.318) went 2 for 4 with a double and a stolen base. SP Oddy Nunez (4-6, 3.53 ERA) got the win, pitching five innings, giving up three earned runs with four strikeouts. RHP Angel German (4.50 ERA) pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save.

Next: Thursday at Hagerstown (Nationals), 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 29-20) lost 9-4 against Brooklyn (Mets). RF Austin Meadows (.250) went 1 for 5 with an RBI in a rehab start. 1B Lucas Tancas (.254) doubled and had two RBIs, and 3B Dylan Busby (.187) went 2 for 5.

Next: Thursday vs. Brooklyn, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 39-34) was swept in a doubleheader, losing 8-4 and 3-1 to Schaumburg. In the first game, LF Brailin Jackson (.291) hit his 13th homer and went 2 for 4 with an RBI. 3B Kenny Peoples-Walls (.234) hit his first homer and had two RBIs. In the second game, Rashad Brown went 2 for 3, and Kane Sweeney doubled.

Next: Thursday vs. Schaumburg, 7:05 p.m.