Josh Bell, Gerrit Cole help push Pirates past Tigers

DETROIT — Drew VerHagen eyed Josh Bell at the plate, came set and fired a first-pitch fastball. As the ball left VerHagen's right hand, Pirates bench coach Tom Prince yelled out was about to happen.

"Twenty and 62," Prince said.

The pitch veered inside and up, so Bell adjusted his swing and barreled it. The ball arced high over Comerica Park's right-field wall and landed more than a dozen rows deep.

It was Bell's 20th home run and it raised his RBI total to 62. Prince called it.

"Aw, we always do that in the dugout," Prince said with a shrug.

"But it never works out," manager Clint Hurdle added. "This time, boom. Absolutely."

Bell's two-run homer supported a solid outing by Gerrit Cole on Thursday as the Pirates outlasted the Detroit Tigers, 7-5.

Sean Rodriguez added a solo shot for the Pirates, who have won six of their past eight games.

Bell's two-run homer traveled 437 feet and gave the Pirates a 4-2 lead in the third inning. Bell, whose career in the bigs spans just 158 games, seemed a little surprised to have reached the 20-homer milepost.

"It's definitely cool," Bell said. "It's not something I would have expected a couple of years ago."

Last season, the Pirates got a total of 19 home runs from all their first basemen. Bell hit a grand slam in his second at-bat in the majors, then went deep just twice more over his next 43 games.

Bell batted .303 over five seasons in the minors and .273 last year with the Pirates. That reminded Bell of a conversation he had with Hall of Famer Dave Winfield at the 2014 Futures Game.

"He said, 'Average comes first. Power will come when you make it to the big leagues. Just get there, and it will come,' " Bell said.

Bell, Bobby Bonilla (1988, '89 and '90) and Neil Walker (2014) are the only switch-hitting Pirates to reach 20 home runs in a season.

Yet, Bell's game is not all long balls. He has 45 extra-base hits, the most in a season by a Pirates rookie since Andrew McCutchen got 47 in 2009.

The MLB record for most homers by a switch-hitting rookie is 27, held by Eddie Murray (1977) and Tony Clark (1996).

"It's seemed to be a little bit of an HOV lane (for Bell)," Hurdle said. "This is a guy who, technically, is still in his rookie season, and he's batting cleanup and doing a good job. Two years ago, we were asking, 'Where's his power?' At this level, he's matured and gotten better."

Last winter, Bell started taking hot yoga classes to drop weight and add flexibility and strength. He recovered quickly after having minor knee surgery a few weeks before spring training.

Hurdle confidently moved Bell out of a platoon role and into the lineup's No. 4 spot at the end of June. Bell has played in all but one of the Pirates' 115 games this year.

"I have to keep trying to back away and find ways to give him a little bit of a blow here and there," Hurdle said. "He's one of those guys who pretty much takes the off days that are scheduled on the calendar and pinch hits on the days he doesn't start."

Cole (10-8) won his seventh consecutive start on the road, the longest such streak by a Pirates pitcher since Don Robinson won seven in a row in 1982.

"Gerrit has been in a good place when he's wearing gray," Hurdle said.

That observation drew a smile from Cole.

"I like the gray jersey. I like the (home) white jersey," Cole said. "I don't have anything to say about the black jersey."

After a bumpy first inning, which was punctuated by Nick Castellanos' chalk-line, two-run triple, Cole settled in. The right-hander worked eight innings, gave up three runs on six hits, walked one and struck out seven.

"I just kept getting stronger and made better pitches," Cole said. "I made my share of mistakes in the first. I got a bad bounce (on the triple). Other than that, I tried to keep making quality pitches."

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.