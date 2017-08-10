Pirates pregame: Gerrit Cole getting it done on and off the mound

DETROIT — Right-hander Gerrit Cole has won six consecutive road starts, starting with a victory vs. the Mets on June 2. Over his past five outings away from the North Shore, he's put up a 1.97 ERA. The last Pirates pitcher to win six or more road starts was Don Robinson, who tore off seven in a row in 1982.

Since the All-Star break, Cole is 2-1 with a 2.53 ERA. The only NL pitchers (minimum 30 IP) with lower ERAs in that span are Lance Lynn (1.48 ERA), Aaron Nola (1.97), Zach Davies (2.12) Jake Arrieta (2.20) and Jacob deGrom (2.41).

“It's been fantastic,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “Our general manager says it best when he says we're a really good team when Cole and (Andrew) McCutchen are playing really good baseball. There's so much truth to it. It's not that they have to; it's just that when they do, they create a wake that carries people with them.”

Some of Cole's most impactful work is done off the mound, according to Hurdle.

“Gerrit He talks to these other young pitchers,” Hurdle said. “He's only a couple years removed from what they're going through, so there's not a big separation of experience. Plus, he's had a rough spell this year. He had a month of hard. The young men watched him work through it, how he continued to prepare, how he continued to show up, how he continued to not let it leak into other areas. He's modeled the kind of behavior you want to see out of a guy with experience and a high skill set. Now he's back in a high part of his craft, which is really fun to watch.”

Minor Matters

Five players from short-season Class A West Virginia were named to the New York-Penn League midseason all-star team. C Deon Stafford, LHP Ike Schlabach, RHP Adam Oller, 2B Tristan Gray and RF Bligh Madris will play in the game on Tuesday in Troy, N.Y.

Today's game

1:10 p.m., at Comerica Park, Detroit. TV: AT&T Sportsnet. Radio: 93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM

PIRATES (56-58): Starling Marte 8, Adam Frazier 7, Andrew McCutchen DH, Josh Bell 3, David Freese 5, Gregory Polanco 9, Sean Rodriguez 4, Jordy Mercer 6, Chris Stewart 2. RHP Gerrit Cole (9-8, 4.00)

TIGERS (52-61): Ian Kinsler 4, J Mike Mahtook 8, Justin Upton 7, Miguel Cabrera 3, Nicholas Castellanos 5, Victor Martinez DH, James McCann 2, Andrew Romine 9, Jose Iglesias 6. RHP Drew VerHagen (0-1, 5.00)

GAMECAST: This will be VerHagen's third start in the majors and his second since taking over for injured Michael Fulmer. In his last outing, he went five innings and allowed two runs on four hits, walked two and struck out three vs. the Orioles. … VerHagen added a slider earlier this season while working with Triple-A Toledo pitching coach Jeff Pico. … Cole is 1-1 with a 2.41 ERA in three career starts vs. the Tigers. He is 8-5 in 16 career start during interleague play.

Looking ahead

Friday, 7:07 p.m. at Rogers Centre, Toronto. Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon (6-5, 4.60) vs. Blue Jays RHP Marcus Stroman (10-5, 3.17)

Saturday, 1:07 p.m. at Rogers Centre, Toronto. Pirates RHP Trevor Williams (5-4, 4.17) vs. Blue Jays TBA

Sunday, 1:07 p.m. at Rogers Centre, Toronto. Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (5-7, 4.53) vs. Blue Jays LHP J.A. Happ (5-8, 3.77)

Monday: Off

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.