Pirates minor league report: Aug. 10, 2017

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 64-53) won 3-1 over Syracuse (Nationals). The Indians jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning and held on from there. The Indians shut down Syracuse, holding them to just two hits in the game. SP Nick Kingham (7-6, 3.70 ERA) continued to dominate on the mound, following a one-hitter in 7 2⁄ 3 innings of work in his last start with a complete game. He gave up two hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts. LF Jordan Luplow (.337) continued his hot streak since returning from a major league stint, going 2 for 4 with a triple, single, RBI and run scored. And 1B Erich Weiss (.261) went 1 for 3 with a double, walk and run scored.

Next: Friday vs. Syracuse, 7:15 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 60-55) won 9-4 against Reading (Phillies). LF Jordan George went 3 for 4 with a double and one RBI and scored twice. Brandon Waddell improved to 2-2 by pitching five innings with one earned run, three strikeouts and three walks. Right-handed SP Alex McRae (9-4, 3.45) is scheduled to get the start for the Curve in Friday's series opener. Trenton (Yankees) holds a 6-3 series lead over the Curve on the season.

Next: Friday vs. Trenton, 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 62-51) lost 3-0 to Charlotte (Rays). The Marauders could not get much going at the plate, recording just six hits, none of which was extra base. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.271) went 2 for 4 with a couple of singles. And 1B Will Craig (.280) added a couple of base hits, going 2 for 4, as well. SP Logan Sendelbach (2-5, 3.38) took the loss with the lack of run support, pitching six innings, giving up two earned runs with four strikeouts.

Next: Friday vs. Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 55-58) lost 3-1 to Hagerstown (Nationals). The Power's win streak came to an end at eight games despite outhitting Hagerstown, 8-5, but had no extra base hits. RF Clark Eagan (.268) stayed hot, going 2 for 4 with a couple of singles. C Yoel Gonzalez (.298) went 2 for 3 with two singles and a walk. SP Luis Escobar (9-6, 3.55) had a solid start but took the loss because of a lack of run support. He pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs with eight strikeouts.

Next: Friday at Hagerstown, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 30-20) won 8-3 over Brooklyn (Mets). The Black Bears scored their runs in bunches, putting up three in the third, one in the fourth and four in the fifth. They were able to muster 11 hits in the game. RF Bligh Madris (.301) went 3 for 4 with three singles, one RBI and two runs scored. C Deon Stafford (.280) went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored. SP Scooter Hightower (2-0, 2.37) had a quality start, pitching seven innings, giving up one earned run with three strikeouts in the win.

Next: Friday at Aberdeen (Orioles), 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 39-35) lost 10-4 against Schaumburg. LF James Harris went 3 for 5 with one RBI, and C Kyle Pollock went 2 for 3 with an RBI. 1B Kane Sweeney had a home run. Chase Cunningham took the loss, going 4 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and striking out two. Right-handed SP Aaron Burns (3-1, 3.05) is scheduled to get the start for the Wild Things in Friday's series opener. The Wild Things hold a 4-2 series lead over Joliet on the season.

Next: Friday at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.