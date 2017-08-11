Andrew McCutchen injured in Pirates' victory over Blue Jays

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TORONTO — The Pirates' 4-2 victory on Friday against the Blue Jays might have come at a significant cost.

Andrew McCutchen took himself out of the game with an injury to his left knee.

The team said McCutchen left because of left patellofemoral discomfort, which is pain in the joint formed by his kneecap and femur. His status is day to day.

The Rogers Centre has artificial turf, which can take a toll on players' knees. On Thursday, McCutchen said he was not concerned about playing on that surface.

“I don't care about the turf,” McCutchen said. “It's all about the ballpark. It's a hitters' ballpark. That's cool. I'm ready for that.”

McCutchen is batting .289 with an .899 OPS. He has hit safely in nine of his past 12 games and on Tuesday smacked his team-leading 23rd home run of the season.

McCutchen was injured in the midst of the Pirates' fluky, four-run third inning.

With one out and the Blue Jays up 1-0, a slider from right-hander Marcus Stroman (10-6) grazed John Jaso's foot. Francisco Cervelli hit a grounder to second baseman Rob Refsnyder, who tried for a force out but threw the ball into left field. Jaso went to third.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson made a sprawling stop of Adam Frazier's hard grounder and tried to start a double play.

Refsnyder failed to touch the bag after getting the ball, then threw too late to get Frazier at first base. Jaso scored and Cervelli was safe at second on Refsnyder's error.

Josh Harrison lined an RBI single to center. McCutchen ripped an RBI double that ticked off the mitt of diving center fielder Kevin Pillar. Josh Bell's sacrifice fly made it 4-1.

When David Freese took a strike, McCutchen hopped back to the bag, clutched his left knee, and immediately signaled to the dugout.

Clearly in pain, McCutchen limped off the field and went directly to the clubhouse. He was replaced by Starling Marte, who originally was slated for a day off.

Pirates starter Jameson Taillon (7-5) worked six innings, gave up two runs on six hits, walked one and struck out six.

The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Kevin Pillar's sacrifice fly. Jose Bautista led off the third with a solo homer.

After the home run, Taillon turned tough. He retired 12 batters in a row from the third through the sixth innings.

Taillon gave way to George Kontos when the Blue Jays put runners on the corners with none out in the seventh. Kontos got out the jam.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.