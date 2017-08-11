Pirates notebook: Clint Hurdle makes up weekend plans for Tom Prince

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TORONTO — Manager Clint Hurdle was careful to draw up plans before he turned over the team to bench coach Tom Prince.

Prince acted as manager Friday and will do so again during Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hurdle, who left to attend Don Baylor's funeral, is expected to rejoin the Pirates on Sunday.

“We talked about some things,” Prince said Friday afternoon. “We set some things up.”

After the game Thursday in Detroit, Hurdle and Prince drew up the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays.

“So that one is done,” Prince said. “And the next two are done, too. If anything should happen, he said, ‘Take care of it and we'll move on that way.' ”

What happens if Prince is ejected?

“Clint actually went through a line of succession,” Prince said.

Dave Jauss returns to his former role as bench coach while Hurdle is away, so he's Prince's second in command. Jauss would be followed by Joey Cora, Kimera Bartee and Jeff Branson.

Prince as worked as a manager in the minors with short-season Class A Williamsport, High-A Bradenton and Double-A Altoona. As he's gone through his first season as a big league bench coach, Prince has been impressed by Hurdle's attention to detail.

“To think that far ahead wasn't part of the thinking in the minor league system,” Prince said. “(Hurdle) is amazing at that facet of the game.”

Learning the turf

As the Blue Jays took early batting practice, shortstop Jordy Mercer studied how the ball traveled on the artificial turf.

“It changes the spin of the ball a bit,” Mercer said.

The infield at Rogers Centre is part turf, part dirt. The outfield is a sea of fake grass.

“We threw some balls off the fence to see if there's any ricochet,” Prince said.

Frazier surges

Adam Frazier's .407 batting average since the All-Star break is tops in the National League and third-best in MLB.

Frazier was solid at the start of the season, which led teammate David Freese to speculate Frazier could someday win a batting title. However, a 14-for-79 skid over the 24 games leading to the break shaved 33 points off Frazier's average.

“I let stuff get to me,” Frazier admitted. “It became a mental grind. Now, it's become, ‘All right, let's go do this thing.' I finally can feel my hands at the plate again. I'd gotten away from that when I was struggling.”

Frazier also shed the tentativeness at the plate that plagued him during his scuffles in late June.

“I feel like the aggressor instead of being attacked,” Frazier said. “I've got my confidence back and got my hands again. That's a combo that usually bodes well for a hitter.”

With Starling Marte returned from an 80-game suspension, Frazier hasn't been needed as an everyday player. That's helped him regroup and avoid slumps, but it's also something that must be properly managed.

“There definitely are times when I feel good, and I want to be in there, too,” Frazier said. “I've had a few more days off lately than I would like, but I feel good. I feel more focused than I had been before.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.