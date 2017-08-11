Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates pregame: Tom Prince steps in as manager for 2 games
Rob Biertempfel | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 4:48 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates bench coach Tom Prince hits infield practice before a game against the Yankees Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. Prince was the acting mananger for the game.

TORONTO — Bench coach Tom Prince will manage the Pirates on Friday and Saturday while Clint Hurdle attends Don Baylor's funeral.

“I'm excited,” Prince said. “We talked about some things. We set some things up.”

The lineups for the two games were set up by Hurdle and Prince before the team arrived here.

TODAY'S GAME

7:07 p.m. at Rogers Centre, Toronto

TV: AT&T Sportsnet

Radio: 93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

PIRATES (57-58): Adam Frazier 7, Josh Harrison 4, Andrew McCutchen 8, Josh Bell 3, David Freese 5, Gregory Polanco DH, Jordy Mercer 6, John Jaso 9, Francisco Cervelli 2. RHP Jameson Taillon (6-5, 4.60)

BLUE JAYS (54-60): Jose Bautista DH, Russell Martin 2, Josh Donaldson 5, Justin Smoak 3, Steve Pearce 7, Ezequiel Carrera 9, Ryan Goins 6, Kevin Pillar 8. Rob Refsnyder 4. RHP Marcus Stroman (10-5, 3.17)

Gamecast: Taillon is 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA over five starts against American League teams, including games this year against the Red Sox, Yankees and Rays. … In his last outing on Sunday vs. the Astros, Stroman worked 62⁄3 innings and gave up three runs on 11 hits. … This will be the second time this year the Pirates and Blue Jays have squared off in Canada. The teams wrapped up spring training by playing a pair of exhibition games March 31 and April 1 at Olympic Stadium in Montreal.

LOOKING AHEAD

SATURDAY, 1:07 p.m. at Rogers Centre, Toronto. Pirates RHP Trevor Williams (5-4, 4.17) vs. Blue Jays RHP Chris Rowley (MLB debut)

SUNDAY, 1:07 p.m. at Rogers Centre, Toronto. Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (5-7, 4.53) vs. Blue Jays LHP J.A. Happ (5-8, 3.77)

MONDAY: Off

TUESDAY, 7:40 p.m. at Miller Park, Milwaukee. Pirates RHP Ivan Nova (10-9, 3.87) vs. Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 1.50)

WEDNESDAY, 2:10 p.m. at Miller Park, Milwaukee. Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (10-8, 3.96) vs. Brewers RHP Zach Davies (13-6, 4.40)

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

